Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative. (SPA)
  • The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia
  • The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries
RIYADH: Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced this week.
“33 flights carrying 13,317 pilgrims arrived through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport, while 57 flights carrying 23,427 pilgrims arrived through Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport,” the directorate said, as 36,744 Hajj pilgrims were recorded arriving in the Kingdom during the period.
Pilgrims received a warm welcome from all bodies taking part in the initiative from the moment they left their countries to the moment they arrived at their residences in either Makkah or Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia.
The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.
This enables them to bypass procedures on arrival in the Kingdom and to head directly to buses waiting to transport them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.
Service authorities deliver pilgrims’ luggage to their accommodation in the holy cities.
The initiative aims to provide the best service possible for pilgrims by completing their entry into the Kingdom from airports in their countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants beneficiaries of the initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims’ data in the electronic tracking of Hajj visas.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Saudi Arabia Makkah Route initiative

Amir Khan beats Billy Dib in Jeddah on ‘fight night of the year’

Updated 13 July 2019
Nada Hameed
  • Amir Khan said it was amazing to be in Saudi Arabia to the audience after the bout
  • Tayga and Rick Ross entertained the crowds
JEDDAH: World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night.

Amir Khan’s fourth round was the final one of the night, one that included local and international team fighters. The undercard included six bouts featuring British middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jr. vs Abdul Julaidan Fatah; the super-bantamweight contest between Amandeep Singh and Shakhobidin Zoirov; the lightweight contest between Saudi Arabia's own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani and Farhad Hazratzada; the super-featherweight contest between Lolito Sonsona and Isack Junior; the welterweight contest between Rodrigo Caraballo and Sajid Abid and the heavyweight contest between Ali Kiydin and Hemi Ahio.

The first round for Amir Khan and Billy Dib started with fast punches to the face from Dib on Khan, but Khan took action to avoid Dib and punched him on the cheek.

FASTFACT

7 million

Amir Khan, fighting in the Kingdom for the first time in his career, earned £7 million ($8.8 million) for the fight in Jeddah.

By the third round, the match started getting tougher and Khan took the lead, hard-hitting until he made the knockout over his opponent, who threw in the towel in the fourth round.

Amir Khan said to the audience after the bout: “It is amazing to be in Jeddah, Jeddah thank you!’’

He added: “Lucky Jeddah season and Inshallah I will be back again, I love Saudi Arabia.’’

Crowds at the “fight night of the year” enjoyed the rap break performed by the American rapper Tayga. 

Tayga interacted with the audience by encouraging them to sing with him: “I love you Saudi! Make some noise,’’ he said.

The American rapper Rick Ross also performed for 20 minutes.

 

The audience included Saudi social media influencers such as TV presenter Badr Al-Zidane, and Hollywood and Bollywood stars.

Boxing fan Iqbal, from the UK and a big fan of Khan, told Arab News: “I was here for last year’s event, the middleweight championship, and I had an amazing experience but today is a bigger event. Lots of sport superstars are around and the event is being organized in a more entertaining way and that is definitely great.’’

Sara Ahmad, 26, a Saudi fan of Khan said: “We all can see the time and effort that the Saudi government is spending to bring an amazing sport event here. Amir Khan’s performance was exactly what I expected, because it could have been possibly his last fight if he got beaten so now he has put some believe back on.’’

The event is part of the “boxing week” lined up for Jeddah Season activities.

------

The titles of the night’s fighters were:
1. Amir Khan vs Billy Dib — Amir Khan won
2. Hughie Fury vs Samuel Peter — Hughie Fury won
3. Prince Patel vs Michell Banquiz — IBO World Title Fight — Michell Banquiz won
4. Jeddah Sharks vs Jeddah Tigers — Jeddah Sharks won 

FACTOID

Titles

Khan is a former unified light-welterweight world champion, having held the WBA title from 2009 to 2012, and the IBF title in 2011.

Topics: Saudi Arabia JEDDAH SEASON Jeddah boxing Amir Khan

