You are here

  • Home
  • EU opens new mission in Kuwait
﻿

EU opens new mission in Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah meeting with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Kuwait City on July 13. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

EU opens new mission in Kuwait

  • It is the third such EU mission in the Gulf, after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
  • The opening, decided several months ago, comes amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

KUWAIT CITY: The EU’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Sunday the bloc is increasing its engagement in the Middle East, as she opened a new mission in Kuwait City.
The office in Kuwait’s tallest skyscraper is the third such EU mission in the Gulf, after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.
“This also sends a message to the whole region; the European Union is increasing its presence and engagement in the Middle East,” Mogherini said at the opening ceremony.
“What happens to the Gulf matters to Europe and what happens to Europe matters to the Gulf,” she added.
The ceremony in the Al Hamra Tower, which is also home to the French embassy, was attended by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.
The opening, decided several months ago, comes amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran which has affected the Gulf.
“In a moment of regional and global tensions, Kuwait is a voice of wisdom and force of peace and this is what made us natural partners,” Mogherini said.

Topics: Kuwait European Union EU

Related

0
Middle-East
Hunt for backers of ‘sleeper cell’ militants who fled Egypt for Kuwait
0
Middle-East
Kuwait emir to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions: KUNA

Leaked UK memo claims Trump axed Iran nuclear deal to spite Obama

Updated 14 July 2019
AP
0

Leaked UK memo claims Trump axed Iran nuclear deal to spite Obama

  • UK newspaper publishes more leaked memos from Britain’s ambassador in Washington on Sunday
  • UK ambassador Kim Darroch branded the Trump administration dysfunctional and inept
Updated 14 July 2019
AP
0

LONDON: A UK newspaper published more leaked memos from Britain’s ambassador in Washington on Sunday, despite a police warning that doing so might be a crime.
In one 2018 cable published by the Mail on Sunday, UK ambassador Kim Darroch says President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran as an act of “diplomatic vandalism” to spite his predecessor, Barack Obama.
The memo was written after then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Washington in a failed attempt to persuade the US not to abandon the Iran nuclear agreement.
“The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: you got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the president; but on the substance, the administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons — it was Obama’s deal,” Darroch wrote.
Darroch announced his resignation last week after the newspaper published cables in which he’d branded the Trump administration dysfunctional and inept. The White House responded by refusing to deal with him, and Trump branded the ambassador a “pompous fool” in a Twitter fusillade.
UK police are hunting the culprits behind the leak — and, contentiously, have warned journalists that publishing the documents “could also constitute a criminal offense.”
Yet both Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two contenders to become Britain’s next prime minister, have defended the media’s right to publish.
“We have to make sure that we defend the right of journalists to publish leaks when they are in the national interest,” Hunt said.
British officials have said they have no evidence that hacking was involved in the documents’ release, and that the culprit is likely to be found among politicians or civil servants in London.
Police are investigating the leak as a potential breach of the Official Secrets Act, which bars public servants from making “damaging” disclosures of classified material. Breaking the act carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, though prosecutions are rare.

Topics: iran tension Iran tensions Iran US Barack Obama Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal

Related

0
Middle-East
UN watchdog in crisis talks as Iran boosts nuclear fuel
0
Middle-East
EU to chair high-level meeting on Iran nuclear deal June 28

Latest updates

EU opens new mission in Kuwait
0
EU urges Moscow to continue to respect nuclear missile treaty pull-out
0
Leaked UK memo claims Trump axed Iran nuclear deal to spite Obama
0
UAE SMEs receiving government help doubles in 2019 H1
0
Netanyahu warns of ‘crushing’ Israeli retaliation after Hezbollah chief’s remarks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.