You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar opens new coast guard base
﻿

Qatar opens new coast guard base

Qatar's coast guards take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, in northern Qatar Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
0

Qatar opens new coast guard base

  • Commander of the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain attended the ceremony
  • Opening takes place amid tensions with Iran in the region's waters
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
0

SEMAISIMA, Qatar: Qatar inaugurated its largest coast guard base Sunday as a standoff between Iran and the United States continues to boost tensions in strategic Gulf waters.
Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and commander of US Naval Forces in the Middle East Vice Admiral Jim Malloy attended the ceremony at the Al-Daayen naval base in Semaisima, 30 kilometers from Doha on Qatar’s eastern coast.
Qatar, a key US ally in the region, is home to Washington’s largest Middle East military base. But Doha has come under pressure for its close ties to Iran.
Malloy, commander of the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain, said the new base was “a wonderful opportunity for us to interface more strongly with the Qatari coast guard.”
Tensions in the Gulf — through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil is transported — have spiked in recent weeks, with the US blaming Iran for multiple attacks on tanker ships in the region and Tehran shooting down an American drone.
The 600,000-plus square-meter site aims to “facilitate the securing of all territorial waters of the State and border posts,” the interior ministry wrote on Twitter.
It includes a “sophisticated seaport,” training and medical facilities, civil defense offices and operating rooms, the ministry added.
Asked whether the base could enhance US-Qatari coordination on Iran, Malloy said the move was “all about maritime security, that’s what our focus is.”
The US said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf a day after armed Iranian boats allegedly threatened a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
And on Friday Britain said it was sending a second warship to the Gulf and raising the alert level in the oil-rich region after Iranian gunboats threatened a UK supertanker.

Topics: Qatar US

Related

0
Middle-East
Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission
0
Middle-East
US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Iran tensions

Algeria army arrests 5 on suspicion of planning 'attacks'

Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
0

Algeria army arrests 5 on suspicion of planning 'attacks'

  • The suspects "planned attacks against peaceful protests across different parts of the country"
  • Algeria has been rocked by months of protests since longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
0

ALGIERS: The Algerian army has arrested five suspects for planning "attacks" against anti-government demonstrations that have swept the North African country since February 22, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
The suspects "planned attacks against peaceful protests across different parts of the country", it said in a statement, adding they were arrested in "anti-terrorist" raids last week in the Batna region southeast of the capital Algiers.
It identified the suspects as "terrorists", a term Algerian authorities use to describe armed Islamists who have been active in the country since the early 1990s.
Algeria has been rocked by months of protests since longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced in February he would run for a fifth term.
He quit office but protesters have kept up the mass demonstrations, calling for an overhaul of the "system" and departure of key Bouteflika-era figures.
Interim president Abdelkader Bensalah has proposed a "neutral" national dialogue, without the involvement of the state or the military, to prepare for new presidential polls.
His proposals, backed by powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah who has emerged as the country's key powerbroker since Bouteflika's departure, have failed to calm protesters.
Massive rallies continue to be held weekly on Fridays in Algiers and other key towns.
In recent weeks, police have detained dozens of demonstrators -- releasing them at the end of the Friday rallies.
Observers say the detentions and other measures including heavy police deployments are meant to discourage protesters from taking to the streets.

Topics: Algeria Attacks

Latest updates

Qatar opens new coast guard base
0
Hamilton wins record sixth British GP, extends F1 lead
0
Algeria army arrests 5 on suspicion of planning 'attacks'
0
Thousands left in the dark during NYC power outage
0
European powers 'deeply troubled' by shipping attacks, warn nuclear deal could collapse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.