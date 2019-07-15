You are here

Banking, petrochemical shares boost Tadawul

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.5 percent on Sunday. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul main index rose 0.5 percent, with banks and petrochemical companies leading the gains
DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets closed higher on Sunday, mirroring gains late last week in global markets, and supported by some companies’ positive second-quarter results.In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul main index rose 0.5 percent, with banks and petrochemical companies leading the gains.Dubai’s Arqaam Capital said in a research note last week it expected Saudi Arabia to deliver the strongest second-quarter earnings performance in the Gulf.

“We, however, expect growth to peter out as (the) rate cut cycle kicks in, given the significant positive ALM (asset liability management) position of KSA (Saudi) banks,” it said.
Alinma Bank rose 1.2 percent, while Al-Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp gained 1 percent.  
Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain Saudi) gained 3.2 percent after reporting an 11 percent increase in second-quarter revenues to SR2.06 billion ($549.26 million).
Petchem firms Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) rose 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
The Dubai index rose 0.7 percent, lifted by property developers Union Properties, up 3.6 percent, and heavyweight Emaar Properties, up 1 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, where the index was up 0.1 percent, blue chip Aldar Properties gained 3.9 percent.  
The company said last week it had partnered with the Abu Dhabi government to deliver projects worth AED5 billion ($1.36 billion).
Abu Dhabi-based Waha Capital was among the top performers, up 5.3 percent.   
Waha, which has seen its stocks tumble around 50 percent since the beginning of the year, has been in talks with another investment firm, Gulf Capital, regarding a merger, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
Recent changes at management level might suggest the company is charting a new growth strategy.
In Egypt, the index shed 1 percent, as Orascom Investment Holding dropped 3.9 percent. Orascom’s stocks last week soared after the firm’s board withdrew an offer to acquire Nile Sugar.

Topics: Gulf Stock Markets

Kuwait to issue virtual telecom operator license

A photo taken on December 19, 2014 from the top of al-Hamra Tower shows a view of Kuwait City. (AFP)
Reuters
Kuwait to issue virtual telecom operator license

  • Foreign ownership would be subject to Kuwaiti law, which restricts non-Kuwaitis to minority ownership
DUBAI: Kuwait is to issue a virtual telecom operator license, effectively creating a fourth player in a market serving roughly 4 million people.
Virtual network operators do not own the networks they use to provide communications services but instead lease capacity from conventional operators, usually paying them a percentage of their revenue as well as fees.
Kuwait’s Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority has issued a request for applications for the license, according to a document seen by Reuters.
State news agency KUNA also reported a license would be granted.

HIGHLIGHTS

• With the issuance of a license, a fourth player will be created in the Kuwaiti market.

• Applications must be submitted by Nov. 14, 2019.

• The selected application will be announced by Feb. 6, 2020.

• Kuwait’s current telecom providers are Zain, Ooredoo, and Viva.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 14, 2019 and the selected application will be announced by Feb. 6, 2020, the document shows.

Conditions
The applicant will have to partner with a company that can provide it with the technology, know-how and operational and management experience.
The partner will also own at least 40 percent of shares and have a five-year management agreement. Kuwait’s current telecom providers are Zain, Ooredoo, and Viva. Kuwait’s existing telecom providers, as well as anyone holding 25 percent or more shares in Kuwaiti telecom companies, are not allowed to apply.
Foreign ownership would be subject to Kuwaiti law, which restricts non-Kuwaitis to minority ownership.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait telecom

