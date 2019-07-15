You are here

Tax-weary Greek traders welcome change of government

Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the government's first cabinet meeting following general elections at the Greek parliament in Athens on July 10, 2019. (AFP)
AFP
  • Greece has a major problem with its banks, whose bad loans are at record European levels
AFP
ATHENS: “Once my taxes are paid, at the end of the day I have €20 or €25 left in my pocket,” lamented Greek hairdresser Babis Toumbanos.
Like him, there are many entrepreneurs in the country who want the new conservative government that emerged from the July 7 general election to relieve the heavy tax burden of recent years.
Incoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inherits an economy saddled with taxes applied in the last decade — including a previous government which he was part of — to refloat the country’s public finances in the middle of the debt crisis.
Mitsotakis has promised a “rebirth of the middle class,” which was squeezed by increases in value-added tax and income taxes, as well as the imposition during the crisis of a new heavy tax on real estate.
The conservative leader announced that at the end of July his government will present a bill to lower these taxes, as well as the corporate tax rate from the current 28 percent to 20 percent. Tax relief has been a mantra for Greek small- and medium-sized businesses for years.
“For all Greek companies, during these years, the problem has been taxes,” said Elena Kouretsi, sales manager at Vitamin Bar, a company that patents juicers in a dozen countries. “Even if you have work, production and sales, in the end 80 percent of your income is gone,” said the 35-year-old businesswoman, adding that she is hopeful that the new government will show “understanding” to entrepreneurship.
Vasilis Maselos, president of the Greek ready-to-wear association (SEPEE), said he believes that Mitsotakis “has promised reasonable things.”
However, he warned that “the problems are immense,” starting with a technologically backward government administration.
This businessman, who sells swimsuits and nightgowns in Japan, said the volume of business in textiles is 50 percent below the level in 2008, before the global and Greece’s own economic crisis struck.
“People only buy what is essential, and sometimes not even that,” he said. State statistics put Greeks’ purchasing power at one-third lower than the EU average.
But “if we grow 3 or 4 percent per year — compared to 2.1 percent projected this year by the European Commission — in five or six years can recover much of the lost ground,” he added.
It is a hope shared by civil engineer Kostas Kyriazis, still active at 68 years old. During the crisis, his small office lost up to 60 percent of its revenue.
But since the end of 2018, they have observed “a small growth,” mostly from renovations and apartment refurbishments linked to Airbnb rentals.
“There are many opportunities in Greece,” particularly in tourism, he told AFP.
Panayotis Petrakis, professor of finance at the University of Athens, calculates Greece will not return to pre-crisis prosperity levels until 2025.
Available income “has been rising very slowly for two years, at a rate of about €150 per head. It will continue to rise, the question is at what speed,” Petrakis told AFP.
Public dissatisfaction at the slow recovery in incomes means there is widespread support for reducing taxes, but such a move also poses risks for new PM Mitsotakis.
While cutting taxes, he also needs to lower Greece’s public debt, currently the highest in the EU at 180 percent of gross domestic product.
He must also satisfy the demands of the country’s watchful European creditors to maintain sound finances: running a primary fiscal surplus (that is, excluding debt interest repayments) of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product until 2022.
Greece also has a major problem with its banks, whose bad loans are at record European levels.
This “continues to weigh on the performance of Greek banks, and limits their ability to lend to non-financial companies and households,” the Canadian rating agency DBRS warned this week.

Topics: Greek

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations

The airline cut its annual profit forecast in April, blaming an estimated $350 million hit from the MAX groundings. (AFP/File)
Reuters
  • Decision follows aviation authorities’ discovery of a new flaw last month
Reuters
NEW YORK: American Airlines Group Inc. said on Sunday it is extending for a fourth time cancellations of about 115 daily flights into early November due to the ongoing grounding of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets.

The airline’s decision was expected after the Federal Aviation Administration, which must reapprove the jets for flight following two fatal crashes, last month uncovered a new flaw that Boeing estimates will take until at least September to fix.
“American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year,” the airline said in a statement on Sunday.
American, the world’s largest airline and the second largest MAX operator in the US, most recently had planned to keep the MAX, which it used on most flights between New York’s LaGuardia airport and Miami, off its schedule through Sept. 3. It has been substituting other aircraft for its busiest flights while canceling others and temporarily suspending direct flights between Oakland, California, and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Some analysts have said they do not expect the MAX jets to fly again before the end of the year.
American, with 24 737 MAX aircraft and dozens more on order, is scheduling without the jets through Nov. 2. Among other US MAX carriers, Southwest Airlines Co. has removed the aircraft from its scheduling through Oct. 1, and United Airlines Holdings until Nov. 3. Southwest is the world’s largest MAX operator.
The 737 MAX, which had been Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft thanks to its fuel-efficient engines and longer ranger, was grounded worldwide in March after an Ethiopian Airlines plane plunged to the ground soon after takeoff, five months after a similar Lion Air fatal crash off the coast of Indonesia.

HIGHLIGHTS

• American, with 24 737 MAX aircraft and dozens more on order, is scheduling without the jets through Nov. 2.

• Boeing hopes a software upgrade and new pilot training will add layers of protection.

Boeing hopes a software upgrade and new pilot training will add layers of protection to prevent erroneous data from triggering a system called MCAS, which was activated in both the planes before they crashed.
American, which is also grappling with cancellations related to a labor dispute with its mechanics, is due to report second-quarter results later this month, with an expected rise in unit revenues as capacity constraints mean its planes are flying fuller.
However, the airline cut its annual profit forecast in April, blaming an estimated $350 million hit from the MAX groundings.
American’s chief executive, Doug Parker, has been among the most vocal supporters of the MAX aircraft, saying on June 12 that it was “highly likely” flights would resume by mid-August.

Topics: Americn airline Boeing 737 MAX

