Man shot dead in Sudan during rally

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration to commemorate 40 days since the sit-in massacre in Khartoum North, Sudan July 13, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 July 2019
AFP
  • Dagalo has dismissed claims that the RSF was responsible for the deadly June crackdown, saying it was an attempt to distort the image of his force
KHARTOUM: Members of a feared Sudanese paramilitary force shot dead a civilian on Sunday in a town southeast of the capital as angry residents protested against the paramilitaries, witnesses and doctors said.
The incident occurred in El-Souk in the state of Sinnar when residents of the town rallied demanding that members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leave the town, witnesses told AFP.
“Residents of the town had gathered outside the office of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to complain about the RSF,” a witness said.
“RSF members deployed and initially started shooting in the air but later they opened fire at residents, killing a man and wounding several other people,” said the witness, who declined to be named for security reasons.
A committee of doctors linked to the country’s umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, confirmed the incident.
The resident “was killed by gunshot in his head fired by Rapid Support Forces militia,” it said in a statement, adding that several other people were wounded.
Witnesses said El-Souk residents had gone to the NISS office to complain after the RSF raided a youth club on Saturday during a rally held to mourn the deaths of demonstrators killed in a Khartoum sit-in on June 3.
“During that rally the RSF raided a youth club and beat the youths there,” one witness said.
On Saturday, protesters held rallies in several cities and towns across the country, including in Khartoum, to mourn those killed in a raid on a protest camp on June 3 in the capital.
Protesters and rights groups allege that the raid on the sit-in outside the army headquarters in central Khartoum was carried out by members of the RSF.
More than 100 demonstrators were killed in the raid on that day when armed men in military fatigues cracked down on protesters who had been camping out there for weeks, doctors close to the protesters have said.
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is the deputy chief of Sudan’s ruling military council that seized power after the army’s ouster of longtime ruler Omar Al-Bashir in April following nationwide protests against his rule.
Dagalo has dismissed claims that the RSF was responsible for the deadly June crackdown, saying it was an attempt to distort the image of his force.

Topics: Sudan

France sees risk of stumbling into US-Iranian conflict

Iraqis demonstrate against the conflict between Iran and the US on 24 May. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
0

France sees risk of stumbling into US-Iranian conflict

  • Washington has since tightened sanctions to block Iran’s oil exports and other benefits accruing from the deal
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: Iran’s breaching of caps on its uranium enrichment after the US pulled out of world powers’ nuclear deal with Tehran was “a bad reaction to ... (a) bad decision,” raising fears of a stumbling into war, France’s foreign minister said.
Tensions have risen as Washington has blamed Iran for several attacks on oil tankers and Tehran shot down a US surveillance drone, prompting President Donald Trump to order airstrikes that he called off only minutes before impact.
Trump withdrew the US last year from the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear program, to the dismay of co-signatories France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China.
Washington has since tightened sanctions to block Iran’s oil exports and other benefits accruing from the deal. Tehran has responded by enriching uranium beyond set limits and threatening to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up enrichment well above the level deemed normal for electricity generation.
“The situation is serious. The rise of tensions could lead to accidents,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters when asked about the risk of a wider Middle East war.
“The fact Iran has decided to pull back from some of its engagements on nuclear proliferation is an additional worry. It is a bad decision, a bad reaction to another bad decision, that of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal a year ago,” he said, arriving for Paris’s annual Bastille Day military parade.

HIGHLIGHT

Washington has since tightened sanctions to block Iran’s oil exports and other benefits accruing from the deal. Tehran has responded by enriching uranium beyond set limits.

The European powers do not support Trump’s sanctions squeeze on Iran, aimed at forcing it into negotiations on stricter nuclear limits and other security concessions, but have been unable to come up with ways to allow Iran to avert them.
“No one wants a war. I’ve noticed that everyone is saying they don’t want to go to the summit of the escalation. Neither (Iranian) President Rouhani, nor President Trump or other Gulf leaders. But here there are elements of escalation that are worrisome,” Le Drian said.
“Iran gains nothing from withdrawing from its engagement (with nuclear deal). The US also gains nothing if Iran gets nuclear weapons, so it is important that de-escalation measures are taken to ease the tensions.”
In Baghdad on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini backed Iraq’s proposal for a conference between Iran and its regional rivals, US-allied Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: US-Iran Iran nuclear deal

