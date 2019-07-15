Dozens of Houthis killed, including a field commander in Yemen

You are here

Huthi rebels, dressed in army fatigues, march in a parade during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 1, 2017. (File/AFP)
  • 13 Houthi militants were killed in attacks against the Yemeni armed forces in Qataba in the south province of Dhale
  • The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes targeting the militants that were in Nate east of Al-Bayda
DUBAI: Arab coalition forces have killed dozens of Iranian-backed Houthi militants including a field commander and wounded others during air strikes in the provinces of Al-Dhale and Al-Bayda in southern and central Yemen on Sunday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

According to the Yemeni national military website “SeptemberNet”, 13 Houthi militants were killed in attacks against the Yemeni armed forces in Qataba in the south province of Dhale, including the Abu Sharif Abdullah Hizam Mutahar commander of the “rapid intervention forces”, was among the dozens killed.

The militia attempted to infiltrate Yemen army positions at the fronts of the Ghalq and Shakhb. But government forces managed to stop them and forced the militants to flee towards Ibb province.

The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes targeting the militants that were in Nate east of Al-Bayda.

Several members of the militia were killed and others injured in Al-Bark and Bawwas.

