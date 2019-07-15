You are here

Yemen sides agree Hodeidah 'ceasefire mechanism' as envoy meets Prince Khalid bin Salman

The UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said he held a "productive meeting" with Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday in Jeddah. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News
  • UN envoy Martin Griffiths held a "productive meeting" with Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman
  • UN Security Council votes unanimously to extend its ceasefire observation mission in Hodeidah by six months
Arab News
JEDDAH: Yemen's warring sides have agreed on a "mechanism and new measures to reinforce the ceasefire and de-escalation" around the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, as well as technical aspects of a troop pullback, the United Nations said on Monday.
Representatives of the Yemeni government and Houthi militia were picked up at different locations by a UN ship and held talks in the Red Sea off Yemen, the first such meeting since February, a UN statement said.

The agreement came as the UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said he held a "productive meeting" with Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday in Jeddah.

Tweeting about the meeting, Griffiths said he discussed with Prince Khalid how to keep Yemen out of ongoing regional tensions and how to make progress in the implementation of the Stockholm agreement with the support of the Kingdom.

Also Monday, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to extend its ceasefire observation mission in Hodeidah by six months, until Jan. 15, 2020.

It also called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deploy a full contingent of observers "expeditiously" in the mission, which is mandated to have 75 staff but currently only has 20 on the ground.
The text adopted  Monday stressed that the UN mission should "monitor the compliance of the parties to the ceasefire in Hodeida governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hodeida and the ports of Hodeida, Salif and Ras Issa."
The monitors should work with the parties so that the security of the area "is assured by local security forces in accordance with Yemeni law."
It also called on all parties involved in the Hodeida Agreement to support UN efforts by ensuring the safety of the monitors and affording all personnel and supplies swift and unfettered movement.
Under the agreement made in Stockholm at the end of 2018, all warring factions were supposed to have withdrawn their troops from the strategic port city in western Yemen.
Last month, Houthi militants balked at providing visas for UN observers stationed off the coast on board a UN vessel.
 

*With Reuters and AFP

Saleh Al-Sulami has been the general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority since January 2017.

Previously, Al-Sulami served as the deputy minister at the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources between 2015 and 2018.

He also served as the general manager of Obeikan Investment Group for more than four years from 2010 to 2014.

Between 2005 and 2010, Al-Sulami served as general manager of other companies including Al-Modayfer Investment Group, which has a number of businesses producing building materials and offering construction-related services.

Al-Sulami also headed Al-Watania for Plastics for more than four years, a leading regional manufacturer and distributor of plastic products since 1982.

Al-Sulami obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

The Saudi Export Development Authority has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. in Riyadh, which aims to promote and increase export of Saudi products. 

The supply and promotion of Saudi products represent a major part of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets’ mission in the retail and wholesale trade through its branches in Egypt.

The products targeted for export, are particularly those of Saudi origin produced by licensed factories in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al-Sulami and Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Othaim, CEO and board member of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets.

