Egypt opens museum to honor Naguib Mahfouz

Foreign visitor reads the biography of the late Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz after the official opening of the museum in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. Picture taken July 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Office of late author Naguib Mahfouz in his museum in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Egypt's Minister of Culture Enas Abdel-Dayem speaks to the media at the opening ceremony of late author Naguib Mahfouz museum in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Egypt opens museum to honor Naguib Mahfouz

  The two-storey building in Cairo's Gamaliya district is near to where the author was born and the area was the inspiration for many of his stories and characters
CAIRO: A museum commemorating the life and works of Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz has opened in Cairo, nearly 13 years after the Nobel laureate’s death.
The Naguib Mahfouz Museum and Creativity Centre houses the belongings and personal library of Mahfouz, who won the 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature — the only Arab to do so.
The center, in a redeveloped building dating back to 1774, had been planned for years but had been delayed by financial and other issues.
“I hope this museum becomes a center of cultural radiation and a tourist attraction,” Egyptian Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem said at the opening ceremony.
The two-storey building in Cairo’s Gamaliya district is near to where the author was born and the area was the inspiration for many of his stories and characters.

As well as displaying some of his personal belongings and handwritten texts, the museum includes a hall containing all his works, in modern and old editions, as well as seminar rooms, an audiovisual library and a library housing research and studies on Mahfouz’s works. His Nobel medal, however, is not on display and remains with his family.
Mahfouz’s daughter Umm Kulthum, who attended the opening, said she was happy that the dream of building the museum had been realized “after years of waiting.”

20 million children miss out on life-saving vaccines, says UN

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (C - R) listens to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock during a meeting hold by the United Nations on the Ebola disease in Democratic Republic of Congo, on July 15, 2019, in Geneva. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2019
Reuters
0

20 million children miss out on life-saving vaccines, says UN

  If these children fall ill, the report said, they are at risk of the most severe health consequences, and are least able to get the treatment and care they need
Updated 16 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: More than one in 10 children — or 20 million worldwide — missed out last year on vaccines against life-threatening diseases such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus, the World Health Organization and the UNICEF children’s fund said on Monday.
In a report on global immunization coverage, the UN agencies found that vaccination levels are stagnating, notably in poor countries or areas of conflict.
“Vaccines are one of our most important tools for preventing outbreaks and keeping the world safe,” the WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“It’s often those who are most at risk — the poorest, the most marginalized, those touched by conflict or forced from their homes — who are persistently missed,” he said. “Far too many are left behind.”
The WHO/UNICEF report found that since 2010, vaccination coverage with three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine and one dose of measles vaccine has stalled at around 86 percent.
The report said this was too low, since 95 percent coverage is generally needed to provide “herd immunity” to those who are not vaccinated.
“Measles is a real-time indicator of where we have more work to do to fight preventable diseases,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director. “An outbreak points to communities that are missing out on vaccines ... (and) we have to exhaust every effort to immunize every child.”
Almost half the world’s unvaccinated children are in just 16 countries: Afghanistan, CAR, Chad, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iraq, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
If these children fall ill, the report said, they are at risk of the most severe health consequences, and are least able to get the treatment and care they need.

Topics: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

