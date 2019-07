Saudi Arabia says Arar border crossing with Iraq to reopen in October

BAGHDAD: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iraq said on Tuesday that the Arar border crossing will officially open on October 15.

The border had been closed since 1990 when relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq deteriorated following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq had been in discussions about opening the border crossing for several years in a bid to boost trade between the two countries.

The Saudi town of Arar is 70 kilometers from the Iraqi border.