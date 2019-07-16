You are here

Umrah pilgrims now free to move around Saudi Arabia

Muslims coming to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage can now tour anywhere in the country as part of the Kingdom. (SPA file photo)
JEDDAH: Millions of Umrah pilgrims are to be granted the freedom to visit anywhere in the Kingdom during their stay, the Saudi Cabinet decided on Tuesday.

Muslims making the holy pilgrimage will be allowed to tour anywhere in the country as part of Saudi Arabia’s plans to boost tourism and the economy.

“The Cabinet has decided to exclude people coming to perform Umrah and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque (in Madinah), of the prohibition of movement outside Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. A royal decree has been prepared to this effect,” the acting media minister, Issam bin Saeed, said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Previously, Umrah pilgrims were restricted to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and the port city of Jeddah.

Vision 2030 aims to increase the country’s capacity to welcome Umrah visitors from 8 million to 30 million every year.

Nearly 8 million Muslims will perform Umrah in the Kingdom this year, and the Cabinet’s move will enable them to enjoy a broader experience of Saudi Arabia by visiting key landmarks, historic sites, tourist attractions and shopping centers.

“We are looking to enrich the experience of pilgrims and facilitate their arrival,” Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News. “Traveling around the Kingdom is an opportunity for pilgrims to visit cultural and tourist sites.

“At the same time, they will be allowed to arrive at any port in the country which will facilitate their arrival and expand the capacity to receive more pilgrims.”

Ministers hope their decision will help toward reaching Saudi Arabia’s goal of receiving 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030.

In the past, pilgrims were allowed to convert their visas into a tourist visa on the condition that they were registered with a tourism program. “This is no longer a requirement,” said Al-Maddah.

He added that they would now be free to plan visits to other Saudi cities, tourist destinations, festivals and events, within the period of their visa validity.

Al-Maddah said: “We want to make it available to everyone in order to enrich the experience of the pilgrims, which is one of the goals of Vision 2030.”

He noted that the authority responsible for implementing the Cabinet’s decision would be the Interior Ministry.

Saudi minister of culture welcomes task of organizing Janadriyah festival

Saudi minister of culture welcomes task of organizing Janadriyah festival

  • The Ministry of National Guard was previously responsible for organizing the annual cultural event
  • On Tuesday, the Cabinet decided to assign the responsibility to the Ministry of Culture
JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet decision to give his ministry the responsibility of organizing the annual Janadriyah Festival.

Before this decision, the Ministry of National Guard was responsible for the organization of this annual cultural event.

The culture minister thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support extended to the cultural sector. He said the ministry will work to make the Janadriyah Festival an even bigger and distinguished event.

The festival offers an opportunity for visitors to take a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. It captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

The event starts with a grand annual camel race, with speeches and national performances to be held in the evening, during which prominent personalities of the Saudi society are honored in recognition of their contributions, achievements and services for their nation in several fields.

