You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi youths construct historic market for Souq Okaz
﻿

Saudi youths construct historic market for Souq Okaz

In this file photo, people are seen outside the Souq Okaz theater in Taif. A giant market has been built for the latest session of the festival, with Saudi youths contributing a lot of effort to its completion. (SPA photo)
Updated 17 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi youths construct historic market for Souq Okaz

  • A total of 67 young men and women took part in the construction of the historic market area
  • Work was carried out with the assistance of 247 on-site workers of different nationalities
Updated 17 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: A group of Saudi youths has helped to build a giant market for the latest session of Souq Okaz, one of the most famous historical attractions of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula.

A total of 67 young men and women took part in the construction of the historic market area extending over 41,000 square meters, as part of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) drive to support youth employment and skills in the Kingdom.

The work, completed over 35 days at the 13th session of Souq Okaz, was carried out with the assistance of 247 on-site workers of different nationalities.

The team participated in various roles including art, engineering, design, carpentry and blacksmithing, plumbing and electrics.

Souk Okaz has 200 shops selling pottery, silverware, glassware, wall arts and historical manuscripts, as well as textiles, handicrafts and leather goods. The market also includes restaurants and cafes.

SCTH is working with partners to maintain and improve the services and facilities at Okaz Souq for the new season of unique events and programs.

 

 

Topics: souq okaz Taif saudi youth

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
70 artisans feature handicrafts at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz fest
0
Saudi Arabia
Souq Okaz: Arabian horses turn heads at beauty contest

First group of Sri Lankan Muslims begin Hajj journey

Updated 17 July 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

First group of Sri Lankan Muslims begin Hajj journey

  • 4,000 to partake in this year’s pilgrimage after Saudi Arabia increased quota
Updated 17 July 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: Nearly 180 Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Monday night, but not before thanking the Kingdom for the comprehensive facilities offered to them.

Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Haleem, Sri Lanka’s minister of postal services and Muslim religious affairs, said that this year’s issuing of Hajj visas was smooth due to the new e-Hajj services introduced by the Saudi government. 

“We were able to process all 4,000 Hajj visas efficiently. All of them were issued well in time,” Haleem said.

He added that officials from his ministry will be available at the airport to assist the pilgrims with their departures.

The minister said the flights of pilgrims this year will be ferried by both Saudi Arabian Airlines and Sri Lankan Airlines. Haleem, who intends to participate in this year’s Hajj, said that the last flight of Sri Lankan pilgrims will leave Colombo on Aug. 7.

Sajjath Mohammed, a journalist from Madawala News, praised the e-Hajj service, saying: “The biometric services for the visas were available to pilgrims in Kandy and Batticaloa in addition to Colombo, the capital of the island.”

Rizmi Reyal, president of the International Airline Ticketing Academy in Sri Lanka, said that this year the Hajj services from Colombo have been enhanced to give a better experience to the pilgrims. He thanked the Saudi government, the Muslim Religious Affairs Ministry in Colombo, the Saudi Embassy in Colombo and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh for playing their part in these improvements.

The Sri Lankan government will also send a medical team to attend to any urgent needs of the pilgrims before they are taken to the nearest medical facilities in the two holy cities.

Topics: HAJJ2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues directive for Saudi Arabia to host families of Christchurch attack victims during Hajj season
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers one million SIM cards and internet access to Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Aung San Suu Kyi’s bid to reform charter sparks rival protests in Myanmar
0
Why Bollywood can’t get enough of fashion from the Arab world
0
Sudan’s military council, opposition coalition agree political accord
0
South Korea: Japan dispute to hit global technology companies
0
Netflix’s latest Arabic original ‘Dollar’ stars Lebanese icon Adel Karam
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.