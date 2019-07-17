Saudi youths construct historic market for Souq Okaz

RIYADH: A group of Saudi youths has helped to build a giant market for the latest session of Souq Okaz, one of the most famous historical attractions of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula.

A total of 67 young men and women took part in the construction of the historic market area extending over 41,000 square meters, as part of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) drive to support youth employment and skills in the Kingdom.

The work, completed over 35 days at the 13th session of Souq Okaz, was carried out with the assistance of 247 on-site workers of different nationalities.

The team participated in various roles including art, engineering, design, carpentry and blacksmithing, plumbing and electrics.

Souk Okaz has 200 shops selling pottery, silverware, glassware, wall arts and historical manuscripts, as well as textiles, handicrafts and leather goods. The market also includes restaurants and cafes.

SCTH is working with partners to maintain and improve the services and facilities at Okaz Souq for the new season of unique events and programs.