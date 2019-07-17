Saudi minister of culture welcomes task of organizing Janadriyah festival

You are here

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (File photo)
JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet decision to give his ministry the responsibility of organizing the annual Janadriyah Festival.

Before this decision, the Ministry of National Guard was responsible for the organization of this annual cultural event.

The culture minister thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support extended to the cultural sector. He said the ministry will work to make the Janadriyah Festival an even bigger and distinguished event.

The festival offers an opportunity for visitors to take a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. It captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

The event starts with a grand annual camel race, with speeches and national performances to be held in the evening, during which prominent personalities of the Saudi society are honored in recognition of their contributions, achievements and services for their nation in several fields.

COLOMBO: Nearly 180 Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Monday night, but not before thanking the Kingdom for the comprehensive facilities offered to them.

Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Haleem, Sri Lanka’s minister of postal services and Muslim religious affairs, said that this year’s issuing of Hajj visas was smooth due to the new e-Hajj services introduced by the Saudi government. 

“We were able to process all 4,000 Hajj visas efficiently. All of them were issued well in time,” Haleem said.

He added that officials from his ministry will be available at the airport to assist the pilgrims with their departures.

The minister said the flights of pilgrims this year will be ferried by both Saudi Arabian Airlines and Sri Lankan Airlines. Haleem, who intends to participate in this year’s Hajj, said that the last flight of Sri Lankan pilgrims will leave Colombo on Aug. 7.

Sajjath Mohammed, a journalist from Madawala News, praised the e-Hajj service, saying: “The biometric services for the visas were available to pilgrims in Kandy and Batticaloa in addition to Colombo, the capital of the island.”

Rizmi Reyal, president of the International Airline Ticketing Academy in Sri Lanka, said that this year the Hajj services from Colombo have been enhanced to give a better experience to the pilgrims. He thanked the Saudi government, the Muslim Religious Affairs Ministry in Colombo, the Saudi Embassy in Colombo and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh for playing their part in these improvements.

The Sri Lankan government will also send a medical team to attend to any urgent needs of the pilgrims before they are taken to the nearest medical facilities in the two holy cities.

