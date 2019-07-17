Saudi minister of culture welcomes task of organizing Janadriyah festival

JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet decision to give his ministry the responsibility of organizing the annual Janadriyah Festival.
Before this decision, the Ministry of National Guard was responsible for the organization of this annual cultural event.
The culture minister thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support extended to the cultural sector. He said the ministry will work to make the Janadriyah Festival an even bigger and distinguished event.
The festival offers an opportunity for visitors to take a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. It captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud.
The event starts with a grand annual camel race, with speeches and national performances to be held in the evening, during which prominent personalities of the Saudi society are honored in recognition of their contributions, achievements and services for their nation in several fields.