You are here

  • Home
  • US-Iran envoy says Bahrain to host Gulf maritime security conference
﻿

US-Iran envoy says Bahrain to host Gulf maritime security conference

1 / 2
The Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry conducting drills in the Arabian Sea. (US Navy/AFP)
2 / 2
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

US-Iran envoy says Bahrain to host Gulf maritime security conference

  • Brian Hook, the special envoy to Iran, said 65 countries would attend the event
  • Washington said last week it was seeking partners for a military coalition to protect the busy shipping lanes off Iran and Yemen
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The US said Bahrain will host a maritime security conference to ensure freedom of navigation in the region’s waters. 

The comments come after Washington said last week it was seeking partners for a military coalition to protect the busy shipping lanes off Iran and Yemen.

Brian Hook, the special envoy to Iran, said 65 countries would attend the event, Al-Arabiya reported, which comes amid a heightened threat for shipping in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula.

Several oil tankers have been attacked since May near the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow passage between the Arabian Sea and the Arabian Gulf, which serves as one of the world’s main conduits for crude oil. Iran has been blamed for the attacks, which many view as a calculated response to increased economic and military pressure from the US over Tehran’s nuclear program and destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

Tensions increased further when British forces helped seize an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar, which London said was attempting to deliver oil to Bashar Assad’s Syrian regime.

Iran threatened to retaliate and last week a British warship had to aid a UK-owned tanker when Iranian vessels tried to block the ship as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday the UK's defense ministry said the reason it was deploying a third warship to the Gulf was “to protect UK interests and ensure freedom of navigation.” 

Meanwhile, mystery continued to surround a UAE-based taker, which stopped transmitting tracking data late on Saturday after passing through the Strait of Hormuz and which the US said is now located in Iranian waters.

Iran said late Tuesday that it towed a ship into its waters after the ship issued a distress call. 

A US official said the Panamanian-flagged Riah was in Iranian territorial waters, but it was not clear whether that was because Iran had seized it or rescued it.

*With Reuters

Topics: Iran tensions Brian Hook Bahrain Arabian Gulf Strait of Hormuz

Related

0
Middle-East
US ‘suspects’ Iran seized UAE-based oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Border Guards chief calls for global action plan to combat maritime terrorism

Turkey blocked from US F-35 program after Russian missile purchase

Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey blocked from US F-35 program after Russian missile purchase

  • “The US and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program"
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, a move that had been long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system last week.
The first parts of the S-400 air defense system were flown to the Murted military air base northwest of Ankara on Friday, sealing Turkey’s deal with Russia, which Washington had struggled for months to prevent.
“The US and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program and initiate the process to formally remove Turkey from the program,” said Ellen Lord, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.
“The United States is spending between $500 and $600 million in non-recurring engineering in order to shift the supply chain,” she said.
Used by NATO and other US allies, the F-35 stealth fighter jet is the world’s most advanced jet fighter. Washington is concerned that deploying the S-400 with the F-35 would allow Russia to gain too much inside information of the stealth system.
“The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities,” the White House said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.
Washington has long said the acquisition may lead to Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 program.
The Pentagon had already laid out a plan to remove Turkey from the program, including halting any new training for Turkish pilots on the advanced aircraft.
“The situation with Turkey is a government-to-government matter and we’ll comply with any guidance issued by the United States Government,” said a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin Corp. , the prime contractor on the jet.

Latest updates

Making sense of chaos? ‘Algos’ scour social media for clues to crypto moves
0
Madrid emerges as TV series production hub
0
Turkey blocked from US F-35 program after Russian missile purchase
0
No-deal Brexit looms as race for new British PM wraps up
0
World Court orders Pakistan to review Jadhav death sentence, grants India consular access
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.