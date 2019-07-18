You are here

Hajj pilgrim medical teams follow Health Ministry guidelines

Medical missions accompanying Hajj pilgrims from overseas countries are required to follow guidelines from the Saudi Ministry of Health.
Rashid Hassan
  • Teams should have a valid medical waste contract with a certified local company that covers the Hajj season
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Medical missions accompanying Hajj pilgrims from overseas countries are following Ministry of Health guidelines, according to officials.

The ministry has issued guidelines saying that it requires the teams accompanying pilgrims to comply with technical requirements that include the mission having at least one physician per 1,000 pilgrims and at least 20 percent of the physicians in the medical mission having public health qualifications.

Teams should have a valid medical waste contract with a certified local company that covers the Hajj season, their clinics should include at least one infectious diseases isolation room that meets Health Ministry standards and the medical mission should commit to reporting notifiable infectious diseases to the Saudi health system using approved reporting methods.

Indonesia is sending the largest number of Muslims on Hajj and this year 231,000 Indonesians will visit.

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Eka Jusup Singka, director of the Hajj Health Center, Ministry of Health, Indonesia, said: “We are following these guidelines.”

“We have a team of 308 health officers that include specialist doctors, general physicians, sanitarian and health promotion staff,” he said.

He added that 231 members of the team are doctors and the rest include pharmacists, paramedics and support staff.

Singka told Arab News that they have clinics in Makkah, Madinah and mobile teams at the airports. “We have brought medicines from Indonesia,” he said.

Asked about having a valid medical waste contract with a certified local company, he said: “Yes, we have arrangements with the local company.”

Regarding clinics including at least one infectious diseases isolation room, Singka said: “We have an infection room, and make such arrangements every year. Our clinics have been inspected by the MoH officials in Makkah and Madinah.”

“We are very happy for all their assistance,” he said. “If there are cases of infectious disease we immediately refer them to the local Saudi hospital for laboratory examination and advance medication.”

“We are very happy with the support from the Saudi health ministry,” he said.

Noor Rahman Sheikh, consul general of India, told Arab News: “We have a team of 638 delegates that include specialist doctors, general physicians and support staff.”

Of the total staff, there are 170 doctors, 185 paramedics and 283 administrative staff supporting the mission. “The government of India sends medicines and we follow the ministry guidelines as required,” he said.

Saudi Arabia last month increased India’s Hajj quota from 170,000 to 200,000, paving the way for 30,000 more pilgrims to visit for the annual event.

Topics: Hajj pilgrims hajj Hajj 2019 SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY

Saudi official attends Egyptian National Day celebrations in Riyadh

Arab News
  • Prince Mohammed represents the Saudi government at the celebration
Arab News
RIYADH: The Egyptian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated its National Day with VIP guests including acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, senior diplomats, business leaders and members of the Egyptian community.

Prince Mohammed represented the Saudi government at the celebration. Upon his arrival, he was received by Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy and embassy officials.

“I’d like to welcome Prince Mohammed,” said Hamdy. “I’d like to pay tribute to the development of Egyptian-Saudi relations in various fields, and the keenness of the leaders on continuous coordination and constant consultation from both sides.” The ambassador described the bilateral relationship as “at the height of its prosperity.” 

Under the “visionary leadership” of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi King Salman, “the two countries are serving as the safety valve for the Arab region against internal and external threats, and will continue to remain united in the interest of Arab and Islamic nations,” Hamdy said.

Egyptians constitute the largest Arab expatiate group in Saudi Arabia, representing nearly 40 percent of Arab expatriates working in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi-Egypt Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz

