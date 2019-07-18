You are here

King Salman makes Indonesian grandfather's Hajj dream come true

Hajj authorities will aid the man and his family with their Hajj travel. (Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta)
Natalia Laskowska
King Salman makes Indonesian grandfather's Hajj dream come true

  • The man said he and his family can't financially afford to perform Hajj
  • He was welcomed by the Saudi ambassador to Indonesia
Natalia Laskowska
JAKARTA: Nonagenarian Uhi had all but given up on his dream of going on the Hajj pilgrimage when his family had an idea: they sat him down to record a video message pleading to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for help – and the rest, as they say, was history.

 

The video went viral and on July 16, Uhi and his family were invited to meet Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi who told them the video had reached Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Uhi’s Hajj dream was about to come true.

 

Under the current Hajj quota system in Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world with over 227 million people there professing Islamic faith, Hajj aspirants must wait up to 15 years for their turn to undertake the pilgrimage.

But for Uhi, a miracle had happened, and now the Indonesian grandfather and his closest family members are about to embark on the spiritual journey in the coming weeks.

Princess Reema meets US treasury chief Steven Mnuchin

Updated 18 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Reema meets US treasury chief Steven Mnuchin

Updated 18 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss opportunities to further strengthen the countries’ partnership.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in the US, in a tweet, said the two senior officials explored “ways to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s close partnership with the United States on countering the financing of terrorism, as well as US support for the Kingdom’s economic reforms.”

 

 

Princess Reema, who assumed her new office on July 4, earlier met with US President Donald Trump to present her credentials as the Kingdom’s top diplomat in Washington.

Princess Reema became the Kingdom’s first female ambassador after being nominated to the post on February 23 – to replace Prince Khaled bin Salman who was appointed deputy defense minister – and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April.

