Russia denies its troops are fighting in northwest Syria: RIA

Russian defense ministry said they have no ground forces in Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Russia denies its troops are fighting in northwest Syria: RIA

  • Syrian rebels said Russia sent troops to help the regime forces
  • The fighting in northwest Syria escalated in the past two months
Reuters
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday denied allegations by Syrian rebels that Russian special forces or ground troops were fighting in the campaign for the rebel-held region of Idlib, the RIA news agency reported.
Senior rebel commanders said on Wednesday that Russia has sent special forces in recent days to fight alongside Syrian army troops struggling to make gains in a more than two month assault in northwestern Syria to seize the last opposition bastion.
“Russia has had no and has no ground forces in Syria,” the defense ministry was cited as saying.

Topics: Syria Russia Bashar Al-Assad

0
Iran state TV: Iranian forces seize foreign oil tanker, crew

Updated 18 July 2019
AP
Iran state TV: Iranian forces seize foreign oil tanker, crew

  • Reports said the tanker was smuggling Iranian fuel for foreign customers
  • The tanker and the crew were not identified
AP
AP
TEHRAN: Iran’s state TV says Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil.
The seizure comes as tensions mount between the United States and Iran over the unraveling nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
Thursday’s report says the tanker was smuggling fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran’s Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The TV didn’t identify the tanker or say which country the crew were from.
An oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago.
US officials have expressed suspicion that the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah had been seized in Iranian territorial waters.

Topics: iran tension Iran tensions

