You are here

  • Home
  • First group of Sudanese pilgrims arrives in Jeddah
﻿

First group of Sudanese pilgrims arrives in Jeddah

1 / 4
Saudi Arabia welcomes the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea. (SPA)
2 / 4
Saudi Arabia welcomes the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea. (SPA)
3 / 4
Saudi Arabia welcomes the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea. (SPA)
4 / 4
Saudi Arabia welcomes the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea. (SPA)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

First group of Sudanese pilgrims arrives in Jeddah

  • Jeddah Islamic Port will receive pilgrims until Aug. 6 and more than 266 personnel will be involved in overseeing this year’s Hajj season
  • The president of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and other dock officials greeted 1,633 pilgrims as they disembarked at Jeddah Islamic Port following their voyage from Sawakin, Sudan
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has welcomed the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea.
The president of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, and other dock officials greeted 1,633 pilgrims as they disembarked at Jeddah Islamic Port following their voyage from Sawakin in Sudan.
Al-Khalb said the operational plan prepared for this year’s Hajj aimed to receive 22,000 pilgrims through Jeddah Islamic Port, a 37 percent increase on 2018. He added that 22 trips using four ferries were planned, representing a 29 percent rise in the number of sea journeys on the previous year.
The authority, in cooperation with different government sectors and agencies, aims to ensure Hajj pilgrims’ comfort during their stay in the Kingdom.
Jeddah Islamic Port will receive pilgrims until Aug. 6 and more than 266 personnel will be involved in overseeing this year’s Hajj season. These workers will include maritime pilots, ship captains, technical and operational supervisors, security teams, staff responsible for operations at the station, and technical affairs managers.

Topics: Sudan Jeddah Islamic Port Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to distribute 8 million copies of the Holy Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman makes Indonesian grandfather’s Hajj dream come true

Princess Reema meets US treasury chief Steven Mnuchin

Updated 18 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Reema meets US treasury chief Steven Mnuchin

Updated 18 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss opportunities to further strengthen the countries’ partnership.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in the US, in a tweet, said the two senior officials explored “ways to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s close partnership with the United States on countering the financing of terrorism, as well as US support for the Kingdom’s economic reforms.”

 

 

Princess Reema, who assumed her new office on July 4, earlier met with US President Donald Trump to present her credentials as the Kingdom’s top diplomat in Washington.

Princess Reema became the Kingdom’s first female ambassador after being nominated to the post on February 23 – to replace Prince Khaled bin Salman who was appointed deputy defense minister – and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Reema bint Bandar US Diplomacy

Related

0
Princess Reema bint Bandar: Walking in her father’s footsteps
0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema bint Bandar meets President Trump, presents credentials as Saudi envoy to US

Latest updates

Trump says US warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions
0
Eni issues fraud complaint over suspect Iraqi shipment
0
Senior Lebanese official denies IMF issued call to float currency
0
Seoul central bank lowers rate as growth forecast cut
0
Gibraltar had “positive” meeting with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.