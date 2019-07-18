You are here

Pence announces sanctions on Iranian-linked leaders in Iraq

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in the Loy Henderson Auditorium of the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2019. (AFP)
AFP
Pence announces sanctions on Iranian-linked leaders in Iraq

  • A US Treasury statement said the sanctions were being imposed on four Iraqi milita leaders due to suspicion of human rights abuses and corruption
  • The US imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters
AFP
WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the United States is imposing sanctions on the leaders of two Iranian-linked militia groups in Iraq.

"Let me be clear, the United States will not stand idly while Iranian-backed militias spread terror," Pence told a high-level meeting on religious freedom, without naming the individuals targeted.

A US Treasury statement said the sanctions were being imposed on the four Iraqi milita leaders due to suspicion of human rights abuses and corruption.

Further sanctions were imposed on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters, the Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday.
They are the first punitive steps by Washington since Tehran announced earlier this month it would increase its levels of enriched uranium that can be used for bomb fuel.
Tehran announced on July 1 that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, marking its first major step beyond the terms of the pact since the United States withdrew more than a year ago.
"Treasury is taking action to shut down an Iranian nuclear procurement network that leverages Chinese- and Belgium-based front companies to acquire critical nuclear materials and benefit the regime's malign ambitions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
"Iran cannot claim benign intent on the world stage while it purchases and stockpiled products for centrifuges," he added.

 

US Navy searching for missing sailor in Arabian Sea

Reuters
US Navy searching for missing sailor in Arabian Sea

  • A Spanish and a Pakistani navy ship are assisting two US navy ships in the search operation
  • Tensions in the Gulf region are currently high, with fears that foes the United States and Iran could stumble into war
Reuters
DUBAI: The US navy and other ships are conducting search and rescue operations for a missing US sailor in the Arabian Sea, the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet said.
"The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after a reported man overboard incident onboard Abraham Lincoln while operating in the Arabian Sea, July 17," a Fifth Fleet statement said, without giving the sailor's name.
A Spanish and a Pakistani navy ship are assisting two US navy ships in the search operation.
Tensions in the Gulf region are currently high, with fears that foes the United States and Iran could stumble into war.
The United States has blamed Iran for a series of attacks since mid-May on shipping around the Hormuz Strait, the world's most important oil artery, which Tehran rejects.
Tehran has also accused Britain of piracy and warned of repercussions after Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was shipping oil to Iran's ally Syria, in breach of EU sanctions.

