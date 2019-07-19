You are here

  • At least 8 killed in blast near Kabul University
At least 8 killed in blast near Kabul University

Security personnel investigate the site of a bomb explosion in front of Kabul University in Kabul on Friday, July 19, 2019. (AFP)
A policeman keeps watch at the site of a blast near Kabul University in Kabul on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP
  • No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack
  • Explosion happened when a number of students were waiting near the campus gate to attend an exam
AFP
KABUL: At least eight people were killed and dozens more wounded Friday when a bomb detonated near a major university in Kabul while students were waiting to take an exam, officials said.

The blast comes amid an unending wave of violence across Afghanistan, where civilians are being killed every day in the country’s grueling conflict, now in its 18th year.

The Taliban denied any involvement in Friday’s blast, which took place near the southern entrance to Kabul University, an official with the interior ministry’s media office said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the death toll had reached eight, with another 33 injured.

“Wounded patients have been receiving the required medical and surgical treatment,” he said on Twitter.

The heavily militarized Afghan capital remains one of the highest-profile targets for both the Taliban and the so-called Daesh group, with both regularly launching devastating attacks that often kill and maim civilians.

Bahar Mehr, the interior ministry official, said five people had been killed including a traffic police officer.

“The wounded were law students gathered for (an examination). We do not know how many students had gathered there,” he said.

The blast had been caused by a sticky bomb, he said, a common threat in Kabul where criminals and insurgents often slap explosives under vehicles.

Local media reports said police had been pursuing the vehicle when it detonated.

“The university and the examination ceremony were not the target of the attack, and we are investigating,” Firdaws Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman, told TV network TOLO.

Last week, Daesh claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a wedding ceremony in Nangarhar province.

The hard-line Sunni extremists have a growing footprint in Afghanistan and the United States wants to leave a counter-terrorism force in the country to tackle them in the event of a peace deal with the Taliban.

Topics: Afghanistan

3 killed in plane crash in Austrian Alps

AP
  • Authorities haven’t identified the identity of the casualties
  • The plane burned down completely after the crash
AP
BERLIN: Austrian authorities say three people have been killed in a small airplane crash in the Alps near the German border.
Austrian police told the dpa news agency Friday that the identity of those killed in the Thursday evening crash was still not clear.
The plane went down at about 5:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) in the mountains near the town of Leutasch, not far from the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, crashing into a rock face at an altitude of about 2,300 meters.
Authorities say the plane burned completely after crashing and it was not immediately clear where it was registered or where it had been heading.

Topics: Austria Alps plane crash

