Beyoncé wears Lebanese-American designer’s gown in The Lion King’s ‘Spirit’ music video

DUBAI: Beyoncé has given another nod to Arab fashion designers with her recently released music video ‘Spirit’ – one of The Lion King tracks – where she was spotted wearing a custom piece by Lebanese-American designer Norma Kamali.

The fashion-filled music video features the music sensation, along with her dancers, wearing Kamali’s bright-yellow, stretchy dresses that perfectly blended with the desert-themed clip.

(Screengrab/ Youtube)



Kamali took to Instagram to share her excitement about dressing Beyonce and thanked her team for working on this project.



She wrote to her 62,000 followers, “BEYONCÉ THE LION KING. So happy to be a part of the visuals so beautiful thank you. And to my team Marissa Katia Mario and jimmy for getting it done!!!”

(Instagram)



The star has previously shown love to Arab designers by wearing a fierce lioness-themed costume to the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica last month, a creation from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.