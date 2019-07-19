You are here

Beyoncé wears Lebanese-American designer's gown in The Lion King's 'Spirit' music video

Beyoncé recently released her music video ‘Spirit’- one of The Lion King tracks. (AFP)
DUBAI: Beyoncé has given another nod to Arab fashion designers with her recently released music video ‘Spirit’ – one of The Lion King tracks – where she was spotted wearing a custom piece by Lebanese-American designer Norma Kamali.

 

 

The fashion-filled music video features the music sensation, along with her dancers, wearing Kamali’s bright-yellow, stretchy dresses that perfectly blended with the desert-themed clip. 

(Screengrab/ Youtube) 


Kamali took to Instagram to share her excitement about dressing Beyonce and thanked her team for working on this project.


She wrote to her 62,000 followers, “BEYONCÉ THE LION KING. So happy to be a part of the visuals so beautiful thank you. And to my team Marissa Katia Mario and jimmy for getting it done!!!”

(Instagram)


The star has previously shown love to Arab designers by wearing a fierce lioness-themed costume to the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica last month, a creation from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

 
Topics: Beyonce the lion king fashion arab designer Norma Kamali

DUBAI:  US rapper 50 Cent took Twitter by surprise as he teased fans with a joke about a potential name change.

The ‘Power’ star joked about changing his name to “50 HALALA.”

This was after the rapper was added to Jeddah World Fest’s line-up in Saudi Arabia.

Tweeps took to the cheeky tweet by storm, replying with warm messages like “welcome to Saudi 50 HALALA.”

Another Saudi fan wrote, “many thanks 50 Halala.”

The music sensation told his 10 million followers, “I been around the world a few times there’s no place [like] JEDDAH.”

He also shared his experience at the festival with excited fans and wrote, “I had a ball at Jeddah fest, kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The music festival is part of the Jeddah Season of activities which falls under the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) ambitious program of seasonal entertainment for the Kingdom.

Topics: 50 cent Jeddah World Fest Saudi Arabia Jeddah

