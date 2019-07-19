You are here

3 killed in plane crash in Austrian Alps

The plane crashed near the town of Leutasch. (File/AFP)
BERLIN: Austrian authorities say three people have been killed in a small airplane crash in the Alps near the German border.
Austrian police told the dpa news agency Friday that the identity of those killed in the Thursday evening crash was still not clear.
The plane went down at about 5:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) in the mountains near the town of Leutasch, not far from the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, crashing into a rock face at an altitude of about 2,300 meters.
Authorities say the plane burned completely after crashing and it was not immediately clear where it was registered or where it had been heading.

Topics: Austria Alps plane crash

BERLIN: Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the most famous plot to kill Adolf Hitler, honoring those who resisted the Nazis — who were stigmatized for decades as traitors — as pillars of the country’s modern democracy amid growing concerns about the resurgence of the far-right.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will speak Saturday at an annual swearing-in ceremony for some 400 troops before addressing a memorial event, paid tribute ahead of the anniversary to executed plot leader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and his fellow conspirators and highlighted their importance to modern Germany. She said that “only if we understand our past can we build a good future.”
Von Stauffenberg tried to kill Hitler with a briefcase bomb on July 20, 1944, during a meeting at his headquarters in East Prussia.

Topics: Germany Adolf Hitler assassination

