Warnings as huge sandstorms hit Riyadh and other parts of Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijan’s president receives Saudi justice minister

BAKU: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday met with Saudi Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani in the capital city of Baku.

Aliyev welcomed Al-Samaani and his accompanying delegation, stressing that Azerbaijan looked forward to developing relations with the Kingdom at various levels for the benefit of both countries.

Al-Samaani, who is also president of the Supreme Judicial Council, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman noting the strong bonds between the nations and the mutual keenness of the two leaderships to develop joint cooperation in a range of fields.

On Tuesday, Al-Samaani held talks with the prime minister of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov, in Riyadh, and they discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties relating to the judiciary.

The justice minister said the two countries were keen on developing relations and boosting cooperation in the judicial field within the framework of the memorandum of understanding and programs signed between them.

He added that the Saudi Ministry of Justice had developed a special strategy to strengthen international partnerships with friendly countries and pointed out that his ministry wanted to share experiences, technology and training procedures with its counterparts in other states.