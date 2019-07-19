Pilgrims' city in Al-Jouf's Abu Ajram receives pilgrims from Iraq

JEDDAH: The pilgrims’ city in Abu Ajram, Al-Jouf governorate continues to receive Hajj pilgrims arriving from neighbouring countries via border crossings.
The pilgrims’ city receives on average about 2,000 pilgrims who cross into the Kingdom from Iraq via the Arar border crossing that will officially open in October, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pilgrims are provided with all the services that they need in the city.
The city received 1974 pilgrims on Friday and they were received by scouts from Al-Jouf who helped to transport the elderly and the sick
