Pilgrims' city in Al-Jouf's Abu Ajram receives pilgrims from Iraq

Saad Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, president of the Saudi Ports Authority

Saad Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb has been president of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) since 2018.

On Thursday, he and other officials greeted the first group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom by sea.

Al-Khalb said the operational plan prepared for this year’s Hajj aims to receive 22,000 pilgrims through Jeddah Islamic Port, a 37 percent increase from 2018.

The authority, in cooperation with various government sectors and agencies, aims to ensure Hajj pilgrims’ comfort during their stay in the Kingdom.

Jeddah Islamic Port will receive pilgrims until Aug. 6, and more than 266 personnel will be involved in overseeing this year’s Hajj season.

These workers will include maritime pilots, ship captains, technical and operational supervisors, security teams and technical affairs managers.

Al-Khalb holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

He served as vice chairman of the Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Co., and was a member of the board of directors at the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Al-Khalb served as deputy transport minister from 2017 to 2018. He also held several senior positions in the private sector. Most recently, he was CEO of the Saudi British Bank (SABB).

He has more than 25 years’ experience, having started his career at a number of specialized companies such as the Advanced Electronics Co. and Schlumberger, an oilfield services firm.