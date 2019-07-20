Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sent a crew member of an Iranian ship to Oman on Saturday.

The sailor had previously been evacuated from the ship off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah for medical reasons.

After receiving necessary medical treamtent in Jazan, the Iranian citizen was sent to Oman after Saudi Arabia received an Iranian request through the Swiss embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia said in June it had evacuated a crew member for medical reasons from a "suspect" Iranian ship — “Safiz” — northwest of Hodeidah after Riyadh received a request for help from Tehran.