You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman
﻿

Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman

Saudi Arabia sent a crew member of an Iranian ship to Oman on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman

  • The sailor had previously been evacuated from the ship off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah for medical reasons
  • After receiving necessary medical treamtent in Jazan, the Iranian citizen was sent to Oman after Saudi Arabia received an Iranian request through the Swiss embassy in Riyadh
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sent a crew member of an Iranian ship to Oman on Saturday.
The sailor had previously been evacuated from the ship off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah for medical reasons.
After receiving necessary medical treamtent in Jazan, the Iranian citizen was sent to Oman after Saudi Arabia received an Iranian request through the Swiss embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia said in June it had evacuated a crew member for medical reasons from a "suspect" Iranian ship — “Safiz” — northwest of Hodeidah after Riyadh received a request for help from Tehran.

Topics: Oman Saudi Arabia iranian safiz

Related

0
Middle-East
Fishermen from Yemen’s West Coast appeal for protection from Iranian ship ‘Safiz’
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran on ‘dangerous path’: UK warns British ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz

Iraqi Kurdish security arrest man behind Turkish diplomat shooting in Erbil

Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraqi Kurdish security arrest man behind Turkish diplomat shooting in Erbil

Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

ERBIL: Iraqi Kurdistan's internal security service has arrested the main culprit behind the deadly shooting of a Turkish diplomat in the regional capital Erbil, it said on Saturday.
"The Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the arrest of the man who planned the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in a restaurant in Erbil, less than a week after the attack," the Asayish security service said in a statement.

 

 

Topics: Erbil Turkish Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Death toll rises in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq
0
Middle-East
Turkish diplomat and two others killed in northern Iraq restaurant attack

Latest updates

Iraqi Kurdish security arrest man behind Turkish diplomat shooting in Erbil
0
Saudi Arabia sends crew member of Iranian ship to Oman
0
Libyan militia declares ‘zero hour’ for capturing Tripoli
0
China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment
0
Models, pop royalty gather at Lebanon’s wedding of the year
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.