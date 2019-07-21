You are here

Alinma CEO shares leadership insights at Cambridge event

Alinma Bank CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fares was a featured speaker at the recent Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Program.
Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
Alinma CEO shares leadership insights at Cambridge event

Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
Alinma Bank CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fares was a featured speaker at the recent Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Program (IFLP), held at the University of Cambridge,  outside of London in the UK.
Al-Fares, who was named CEO of the Year by the Global Islamic Finance Awards, which is a program affiliate of Cambridge IFLP, spent more than an hour discussing his career in Islamic finance, his role in the establishment and growth of Alinma Bank, and his views on leadership and the vital importance of Islamic banking.
“It was indeed an honor to be asked to speak at such a worthwhile event, organized by a quality organization like Cambridge IFLP,” said Al-Fares. “The work they are doing truly supports banks like Alinma and others in the industry; and I feel strongly that with time, Islamic banking and finance will emerge as a fully-fledged alternative to conventional banking. I am, therefore, always pleased to support those organizations and individuals working toward this mission.”
Al-Fares thanked the organizers and lauded them for their efforts to enhance the profile of Islamic banking and finance.
Cambridge IFLP annually brings together 35-50 middle and upper managers from Islamic banking and finance institutions across the world. Over the course of a five-day intensive workshop held on the campus of the University of Cambridge, participants receive lectures on technical aspects of the industry, engage in group activities, and listen to lectures from experts and thought leaders within the industry.

An Airbus A389-381 of Emirates Airlines comes in to land at Zurich Airport with the town of Dielsdorf, Switzerland in the background, March 18, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
Flying solo marks milestone for Emirates academy

Updated 21 July 2019
Arab News
The big day had finally arrived, and Mohamed Al-Dosari spent the morning in eager anticipation of the moment he would make history. As soon as he strapped himself into the Cirrus, his trained mind took over. He finished the pre-flight checks, taxied, accelerated and took off into the clear blue skies, marking a milestone for regional aviation.
This was Al-Dosari’s first solo flight — a defining moment in his career. And importantly, it marked the start of solo flights by cadets at the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA).
Al-Dosari, a UAE national, flew one of the academy’s 22 single-engine piston Cirrus SR22 G6 aircraft. He said: “My first solo flight was exhilarating and will remain etched in my memory forever — it was a dream come true.
“I overcame any initial nervousness with the full knowledge that I completely understood the aircraft, thanks to EFTA’s extensive on-ground training using advanced technology. My preparation was both in-depth and hands-on. We had focused on high safety standards and pre-flight checks, so on the day, I felt absolutely confident handling the aircraft.
“A big thank you to all my instructors — their experience and expertise has been invaluable.”

NUMBER

17 cadets at EFTA have flown nearly 270 solo flights so far, solidifying the academy’s credentials in regional aviation.

Since Al-Dosari’s first flight, 17 cadets at EFTA have flown nearly 270 solo flights so far, solidifying the academy’s credentials in regional aviation.
Cadets at EFTA benefit from the latest flight-training techniques, cutting-edge technology and a progressive curriculum, which help develop them into world-class pilots. They initially receive training on the Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston aircraft and then progress to the very light jet aircraft Embraer Phenom 100EV.
Capt. Abdulla Al-Hammadi, vice president of EFTA, said: “Congratulations to Mohamed on his first-ever solo flight. It was a remarkable moment for everyone involved — both our hardworking cadets and our inspirational instructors.
EFTA’s strategy, commitment and investments are designed to make not just Emirates, but also the UAE and the region proud. Our cadets will graduate to become some of the finest pilots with long careers in the global aviation industry. We are building the aviation crew community of the future.”

