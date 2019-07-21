Alinma CEO shares leadership insights at Cambridge event

Alinma Bank CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fares was a featured speaker at the recent Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Program (IFLP), held at the University of Cambridge, outside of London in the UK.
Al-Fares, who was named CEO of the Year by the Global Islamic Finance Awards, which is a program affiliate of Cambridge IFLP, spent more than an hour discussing his career in Islamic finance, his role in the establishment and growth of Alinma Bank, and his views on leadership and the vital importance of Islamic banking.
“It was indeed an honor to be asked to speak at such a worthwhile event, organized by a quality organization like Cambridge IFLP,” said Al-Fares. “The work they are doing truly supports banks like Alinma and others in the industry; and I feel strongly that with time, Islamic banking and finance will emerge as a fully-fledged alternative to conventional banking. I am, therefore, always pleased to support those organizations and individuals working toward this mission.”
Al-Fares thanked the organizers and lauded them for their efforts to enhance the profile of Islamic banking and finance.
Cambridge IFLP annually brings together 35-50 middle and upper managers from Islamic banking and finance institutions across the world. Over the course of a five-day intensive workshop held on the campus of the University of Cambridge, participants receive lectures on technical aspects of the industry, engage in group activities, and listen to lectures from experts and thought leaders within the industry.
