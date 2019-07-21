You are here

More than 1,000 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Monchique, in Algarve, on August 8, 2018. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Around 20 helicopters and aeroplanes were involved in efforts to douse the flames before nightfall made further flights impossible
  • Four firefighters were also reported injured, and a further three were hurt after their fire engine collided with another
AFP
AMENDOA, Portugal: More than a thousand firefighters battled Sunday to control wildfires in central Portugal that have forced village evacuations, in a region where dozens were killed in huge blazes in 2017.

The firefighters were deployed to tackle three fires in the mountainous and heavily forested Castelo Branco region, 200 kilometers north of Lisbon, according to the website of the Civil Protection.

Around 20 helicopters and aeroplanes were involved in efforts to douse the flames before nightfall made further flights impossible. A civilian who suffered serious injuries and was evacuated by helicopter to Lisbon, Luis Belo Costa, the commander of the civil protection for the region said.

Four firefighters were also reported injured, and a further three were hurt after their fire engine collided with another.

The army said in a statement it was dispatching twenty soldiers and machinery to open routes 'to facilitate access' for the firefighters.
Several national highways have been closed and a number of villages in the region have been evacuated as a precaution, the civil protection said.

Belo Costa said he hoped to have the three fires under control by early Sunday morning. In a message President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his “solidarity with the hundreds fighting the scourge of the fires.”

Portugal is still traumatized by the deaths of dozens of people in huge blazes in 2017, with authorities taking extra precautions.
Fanned by strong winds, the fires had been spreading in three directions since Saturday afternoon.

Six regions of central and southern Portugal have been placed on maximum fire alert.

US concerned over China’s ‘interference’ in South China Sea

AP
US concerned over China’s ‘interference’ in South China Sea

  • Vietnam on Friday demanded China remove a survey ship from Vanguard Bank
  • Chinese coast guard vessels have also been reported near a drilling rig in the same area where Vietnam has contracted Russia’s Rosneft to develop gas fields
AP
HANOI: The US says it’s concerned by reports of China’s interference with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, where Vietnam says Beijing violated its sovereignty.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says in a statement that China’s “repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states threaten regional energy security and undermine the free and open Indo-Pacific energy market.”
Vietnam on Friday demanded China remove a survey ship from Vanguard Bank, which it says lies within Vietnam’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone. China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety.
Chinese coast guard vessels have also been reported near a drilling rig in the same area where Vietnam has contracted Russia’s Rosneft to develop gas fields.

