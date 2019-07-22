You are here

  • Home
  • Beijing launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry
﻿

Beijing launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry

In this June 13, 2019, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, guests, from left, Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, Liu He, vice premier, Li Qiang, top party official of Shanghai, and Ying Yong, Shanghai's mayor, celebrate the launch of the SSE STAR Market, previously referred to as the Shanghai science and technology innovation board in Shanghai. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2019
AP
0

Beijing launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry

  • China Railway Signal & Communication Co., Ltd. said it raised 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) from investors
Updated 22 July 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: Trading started Monday on a Chinese stock market for high-tech companies that play a key role in official development plans that are straining relations with Washington.
Regulators have approved 25 companies in information technology and other fields seen by leaders as a path to prosperity and global influence for the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market.
The market, modeled on the US-based NASDAQ, reflects the ruling Communist Party’s desire to channel private capital into its development plans. It gives small Chinese investors a chance to buy into tech industries that until now have turned to Wall Street to sell shares.
The STAR Market has no direct link to Beijing’s tariff war with President Donald Trump over US complaints China steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. But it will raise money for industries some American officials see as a competitive threat to US technology leadership.
“The new board’s important role is to provide a fundraising channel for China’s scientific and technologic innovation,” said economist Lu Zhengwei at Industrial Bank in Shanghai.
China’s stock exchanges in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen were set up in the early 1990s to raise money for state industry. They have expanded to include private enterprises but still are dominated by government-owned companies such as PetroChina Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd.
Companies such as e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com and search operator Baidu.com have raised billions of dollars on Wall Street. But foreign stock sales are inconvenient and expensive for smaller companies.
The STAR Market has more lenient standards for profitability and price volatility than the main exchanges. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange launched its own second board, dubbed ChiNext, in 2009 for small, faster-growing companies. Companies that have yet to make a profit can trade on the Shanghai tech board if they spend at least 15 percent of revenue on research and development or have drugs or other technologies in advanced development.

By contrast, the main board requires at least two years of profits before a company can join, a condition that has limited access for fledgling ventures.

Allowing companies to sell shares before they are profitable will encourage development of Chinese venture capital by allowing early investors to recover some of their money, said Lu of Industrial Bank.
Shares on the new market can swing by 30 percent in price before regulators will impose a 10-minute trading halt. The main exchanges halt trading for the day of any stock that rises or falls 10 percent in price.
In addition to companies started trading Monday, the Shanghai exchange said it was reviewing applications from 116 other ventures for initial public share offerings.
A state-owned maker of railway controls accounts for the bulk of the market’s share value. China Railway Signal & Communication Co., Ltd. said it raised 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) from investors.

Topics: Nasdaq Shanghai Star tech

Related

0
Business & Economy
China importers seek to lift tariffs on US farm goods: State media
0
Business & Economy
Why global markets are so focused on the Fed

Singapore woes ring trade alarm bells

Singapore has long been viewed as a barometer of the global demand for goods and services. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
0

Singapore woes ring trade alarm bells

  • Governments have slashed economic growth forecasts, and gauges in several countries measuring activity in the manufacturing and services sectors paint a bleak picture
Updated 22 July 2019
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: A plunge in exports and the worst growth rates for a decade have fueled concerns about the outlook for Singapore’s economy, with analysts saying the figures offer a warning that Asia is heading for a slowdown as China-US tensions bite.
While it may be one of the smallest countries in the world, the export hub is highly sensitive to external shocks and has long been viewed as a barometer of the global demand for goods and services.
The affluent city-state is highly dependent on trade and has traditionally been one of the first places in Asia to be hit during global downturns — with ripples typically spreading out across the region. The latest signs are not good. In June, exports collapsed 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the fastest decline in more than six years, led by a fall in shipments of computer chips.
That followed a shock 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Year-on-year growth came in at just 0.1 percent, the slowest pace since 2009 during the global financial crisis.
“Singapore is the canary in the coal mine,” Song Seng Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, told AFP. “And what it tells us is that it is a tough environment.”
To warn of danger, miners used to bring caged canaries underground with them as the birds would die in the presence of even a small amount of poisonous gas — signaling to workers that they should make a swift exit.

BACKGROUND

In June, exports in Singapore collapsed 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the fastest decline in more than six years, led by a fall in shipments of computer chips.

While steadily weakening growth in China is partly to blame for a slowdown in exports, analysts say the trade war between the US and China has dramatically worsened the situation.
While Singapore — a transit point for products heading to and from Western markets as well as the Asian base for manufacturers of some hi-tech goods — may be showing the strain most, negative data has emerged throughout the region.
Exports have been slipping across Asia. In India they plummeted 9.7 percent in June, in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, they dropped 8.9 percent in the same month while in South Korea they slipped 10.7 percent in May.
Governments have slashed economic growth forecasts, and gauges in several countries measuring activity in the manufacturing and services sectors paint a bleak picture.
Central banks are moving to spur domestic consumption, with Indonesia and South Korea cutting interest rates Thursday, the latest in Asia to lower borrowing costs.
Singapore’s central bank is seen as likely to ease monetary policy at an October meeting, and some economists are predicting the country could fall into recession next year.
“There are no winners in this trade war. While most of the attention has focused on the trade conflict between China and the US, the damage has not been confined to these two economies,” business consultancy IHS Markit said in a commentary.

Topics: Singapore

Related

0
Business & Economy
IMF and World Bank face criticism
0
Business & Economy
Beijing launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry

Latest updates

Mexico anxiously awaits US response on immigration deal as deadline arrives
0
NY state police lag behind agencies nationwide on camera use
0
India moon mission set to launch a week after it was aborted
0
NZ plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms
0
Israeli forces surround demolition-threatened Palestinian homes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.