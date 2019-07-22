You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Health Adviser program to serve pilgrims
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Health Adviser program to serve pilgrims

Sample tweet by @saudimoh. (Screen grab from Twitter)
Updated 22 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Health Adviser program to serve pilgrims

  • The program seeks to provide them with medical advice and guidance through the 937 Service Center 
  • The Ministry of Health's Twitter account, @saudimoh, also provides the same service
Updated 22 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health is starting implementation of its annual program “Hajj Health Adviser,” in line with the ministry’s aim to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, citizens and residents.

The program seeks to provide them with medical advice and guidance through the 937 Service Center and the ministry’s account on Twitter, @saudimoh.

The program will host a group of consultants and specialists in various medical specialties on a daily basis for a week to respond to all communications and questions from those wishing to perform Hajj rituals this year.

Medical missions accompanying Hajj pilgrims from overseas countries are also following the Ministry of Health guidelines.

The ministry has issued guidelines asking teams accompanying pilgrims to comply with technical requirements that include the mission having at least one physician per 1,000 pilgrims and at least 20 percent of the physicians in the medical mission having public health qualifications.

The ministry confirmed that it has not recorded any cases of epidemic or quarantinable diseases among pilgrims, and that the health situation is reassuring. 

Topics: Hajj 2019 Hajj Health Adviser

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah imam urges best efforts for Hajj pilgrims

King Salman to host 1,000 Sudanese pilgrims 

Updated 22 July 2019
SPA
0

King Salman to host 1,000 Sudanese pilgrims 

  • 500 pilgrims are to be selected from the Sudanese army
  • Another 500 to be selected from families of Sudanese soldiers who died while fighting Houthi terrorists in Yemen
Updated 22 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: King Salman has issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan to perform Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the directive, the 1,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that of this total, 500 pilgrims would be selected from the Sudanese army and those belonging to the families of Sudanese martyred while participating in the “Determination Storm and Restoring of Hope” operations within the Arab coalition forces supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.

This year, King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1,300 pilgrims from around the world as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

Earlier, King Salman issued a directive for the hosting of 200 Hajj pilgrims from the families of victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The king also ordered 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims who are family members of martyrs to be hosted while they performed Hajj.  

Al-Asheikh said that the hosting of the families during the Hajj season was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms.

So far, the number of pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the Hajj season has reached 562,056, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Most pilgrims — 547,505 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 8,548 entered by land and 6,003 arrived by sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Last year more that 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Sudanese pilgrims

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First group of Sudanese pilgrims arrives in Jeddah
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah imam urges best efforts for Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Turkish FM: S-400 defense systems will become active in early 2020
0
Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11 bln project: WAM
0
Season of change: Jeddah gets the party started
0
Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output at half capacity — engineer
0
Why ‘Gone With the Wind’ eclipses both ‘Avengers’ and ‘Avatar’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.