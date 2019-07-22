King Salman to host 1,000 Sudanese pilgrims 

You are here

Sudanese pilgrims arrive on board a ferry at the Jeddah Islamic Port on Friday. Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Sunday has issued a directive for the Saudi government to host 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan to perform Hajj, to be selected from the Sudanese army and those belonging to the families of Sudanese martyred while fighting with the Arab coalition seeking to restore Yemen's legitimate government. (SPA)
SPA
  • 500 pilgrims are to be selected from the Sudanese army
  • Another 500 to be selected from families of Sudanese soldiers who died while fighting Houthi terrorists in Yemen
RIYADH: King Salman has issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan to perform Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the directive, the 1,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that of this total, 500 pilgrims would be selected from the Sudanese army and those belonging to the families of Sudanese martyred while participating in the “Determination Storm and Restoring of Hope” operations within the Arab coalition forces supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.

This year, King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1,300 pilgrims from around the world as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

Earlier, King Salman issued a directive for the hosting of 200 Hajj pilgrims from the families of victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The king also ordered 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims who are family members of martyrs to be hosted while they performed Hajj.  

Al-Asheikh said that the hosting of the families during the Hajj season was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms.

So far, the number of pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the Hajj season has reached 562,056, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Most pilgrims — 547,505 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 8,548 entered by land and 6,003 arrived by sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Last year more that 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Sudanese pilgrims

Saudi scouts in the US for world jamboree

Saudi scouts in the US for world jamboree

  • The 24th World Scout Jamboree runs from July 22 until August 2
  • 45,000 youths from more than 150 scout associations are participating
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association will participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree under the theme “Unlock a New World” at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, West Virginia, US.

The jamboree will run from July 22 until Aug. 2 with the participation of 45,000 young people representing more than 150 scout associations members of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, said that the Kingdom’s delegation included more than 100 scouts and rover scouts between the ages of 14-17 and would include educational activities that promoted peace, intercultural understanding and life leadership skills.

He said that the jamboree slogan would also inspire scouts to become active citizens able to create a more sustainable world by identifying global issues such as climate change through activities including hiking and workshops so they could help themselves in a rapidly changing world.

The jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout Movement, which serves more than 51 million youth worldwide.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Scouts Association World Organization of the Scout Movement 24th World Scout Jamboree

