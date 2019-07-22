Saudi Arabia’s Zamzam water initative launched for Hajj

DUBAI: The undersecretary of the Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs, Hussein Al-Sharif, sponsored “Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer” initiative and program launched by Al-Zamazema office.

The Spokesperson of the Al-Zamazema office, Amir bin Faisal Obaid, said that the initiative will provide Zamzam water to pilgrims.

Zamzam water comes from the Zamzam well located in the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah. It is believed in the Islamic faith that it is a miraculously generated source of water from God.

Saudi Arabia aims to provide the pilgrims with high quality and efficient services, a statement by the Al-Zamazema office said.

The efforts are in line with the current developments taking place in the Kingdom under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad, the statement added.

Services will be provided to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The initiative will be carried out under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.