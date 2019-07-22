You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Zamzam water initative launched for Hajj
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Zamzam water initative launched for Hajj

1 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
2 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
3 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
4 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
5 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
6 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
7 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
8 / 8
Al-Zamazema office provides its services to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom by offering them Zamzam water since their arrival to the Holy land until their departure date
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Zamzam water initative launched for Hajj

  • The initiative will be carried out under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
  • The Spokesperson of the Al-Zamazema office, Amir bin Faisal Obaid, said that the initiative will provide Zamzam water to pilgrims
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The undersecretary of the Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs, Hussein Al-Sharif, sponsored “Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer” initiative and program launched by Al-Zamazema office.

The Spokesperson of the Al-Zamazema office, Amir bin Faisal Obaid, said that the initiative will provide Zamzam water to pilgrims. 

Zamzam water comes from the Zamzam well located in the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah. It is believed in the Islamic faith that it is a miraculously generated source of water from God.
Saudi Arabia aims to provide the pilgrims with high quality and efficient services, a statement by the Al-Zamazema office said. 

The efforts are in line with the current developments taking place in the Kingdom under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad, the statement added. 
Services will be provided to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The initiative will be carried out under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

 

Topics: HAJJ2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Health Adviser program to serve pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to distribute 8 million copies of the Holy Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims

Arab coalition preventing Houthis from threatening navigation

Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

Arab coalition preventing Houthis from threatening navigation

  • 16 permits have been issued to secure the passage of ships heading to the port of Hodeidah
  • Al-Maliki: Houthi militia continues to obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid and violates international humanitarian law
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate government in Yemen said on Monday it is continuing its duty to prevent the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from threatening international shipping.
However, speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki also said the threat of international navigation is the responsibility of the international community
Col. Al-Maliki added that 16 permits have been issued to secure the passage of ships heading to the port of Hodeidah.
He also said that the Houthi militia continues to obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid and violates international humanitarian law by targeting civilians and civilian sites, which have escalated to war crimes.
“The coalition is protecting the Yemeni citizens at the request of the legitimate government in Yemen and we will continue to provide assistance to the Yemeni people,” Al-Maliki added.
He also shed light on the coalition’s attacks on legitimate military targets in the capital Sanaa, which is under the control of the terrorist militia.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthi militia Col. Turki Al-Maliki

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab coalition targets six Houthi air defense, ballistic missile sites in Sanaa
0
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Turkey to expel Syrians living illegally in Istanbul
0
Iran had 'no right' under international law to board British tanker: UK's Jeremy Hunt
0
Firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal, 32 people hurt
0
US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo
0
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.