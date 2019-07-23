You are here

  • Home
  • Tourism chiefs salute fashion designer for holding son’s wedding in Lebanon
﻿

Tourism chiefs salute fashion designer for holding son’s wedding in Lebanon

1 / 2
Elie Saab. (Reuters file photo)
2 / 2
Elie Jr. and Christina Mourad. (Social media)
Updated 23 July 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Tourism chiefs salute fashion designer for holding son’s wedding in Lebanon

  • The tourism leader said the situation was to do with Lebanese ego, but he emphasized that wedding parties held in Lebanon could be better than those staged abroad on all levels
Updated 23 July 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab has been hailed by tourism chiefs for staging his son’s lavish wedding reception on home turf.
The influential Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafés, Night-Clubs and Pastries in Lebanon saluted Saab “for holding the wedding party of his son, Elie Jr., and the Lebanese bride, Christina Mourad, in Lebanon instead of abroad, as do tens of Lebanese leaders and lords.
“Holding wedding parties abroad has deprived the tourism sector as well as other sectors in Lebanon of important revenues that can revive the national economy,” the syndicate said.
The nonprofit body that represents restaurateurs, added that the glittering event had “turned the country into a huge wedding attended by more than 3,000 guests from inside and outside Lebanon.
“People shared their joy on social media, communicating Lebanon’s image of civilization and tourism to the world. This wedding filled Lebanese hotels, restaurants and nightclubs and stirred the economic cycle for more than 10 days before and after the wedding. We salute the man who loves peace and Lebanon a thousand times.”
Jean Abboud, president of the Association of Travel and Tourist Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL), told Arab News: “The syndicate’s stance comes in response to a phenomenon that emerged a few years ago. Distinguished people have been holding lavish weddings for their children abroad, where they spend millions of dollars. This has not only been done by politicians, but also businessmen and senior employees, as if it has become a trend or an added value.”
The tourism leader said the situation was to do with Lebanese ego, but he emphasized that wedding parties held in Lebanon could be better than those staged abroad on all levels. “We have outstanding wedding planners who get employed to plan weddings abroad,” he added.
Abboud pointed out that the tourist season in Lebanon this year had so far been promising with the number of visitors from GCC countries, and especially Saudi Arabia, up on 2018 figures. He added that the 2019 draft budget approved by Parliament last week had not put “any burdens on the tourism sector.”
Chairman of the Hotel Owners Association in Lebanon, Pierre Al-Ashkar, estimated the cost of wedding parties held by Lebanese people abroad to be around $400 million, including hotel accommodation, purchases and transportation, in addition to the expenses of the wedding itself.
He said: “There is no longer a difference between politicians and businessmen who choose to hold their children’s wedding parties abroad. It is true that these weddings are no more than a few hundred, but their expenses are huge and, therefore, deprive Lebanon of this money.”
Al-Ashkar pointed out that the number of tourists choosing Lebanon this summer had risen, highlighting a significant 30 percent increase in the proportion of visitors from Europe.
“However, the number of tourists from GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, has not been as we had wished,” he added.
“Maybe this is because these tourists, who have not been visiting Lebanon for five to seven years, now have business in other countries or investments in tourist places outside of Lebanon, especially as some countries now offer incentives to attract tourists carrying certain passports and residence permits.”

Topics: Elie Saab

Related

0
Fashion
Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot
0
Fashion
Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’

‘I love Zuhair,’ J. Lo gushes about Lebanon’s designer to the stars

“I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite,” Jennifer Lopez said in an interview clip shared on the fashion house's Instagram. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

‘I love Zuhair,’ J. Lo gushes about Lebanon’s designer to the stars

Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez is bringing her It’s My Party World Tour to Egypt on Aug. 9 and sat down for an interview with event organizer Venture Lifestyle, in which she revealed that Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad is one of her all-time favorites.

The fashion house shared a clip of the conversation on Instagram, in which interviewer Rabih Mockbel sat down with the singer-actress-dancer.

“I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite,” Lopez said in the interview, before going on to shed light on the moment she discovered the Lebanese talent.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show somewhere. I was doing a show and I was so jetlagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in, and he had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Lopez went on to explain the hurdles she faced when trying to get in touch with Murad, who doesn’t seem to have been a household name at the time.

 

“I came back (to the US) and I said, ‘Do you guys know Zuhair Murad?’ and nobody knew who he was, none of the stylists, nobody in the United States knew who he was. I was like, ‘You have to get me this dress for the Met Ball,” she said, referring to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York and one of the fashion world’s most eagerly anticipated events.  

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.

Murad isn’t the only Lebanese designer to have caught Lopez’s eye, however.

She kicked off her world tour on June 7 with a showcase of costumes designed by the who’s who of Lebanon’s fashion scene.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer took to the stage in a variety of outfits, one of which was a neon green bodysuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots by Lebanese shoemaker Andrea Wazen.

Lopez also performed in a sparkling blue bodysuit by Murad.

The custom-made fringed bodysuit featured dazzling blue beading, which she paired with a silky bomber jacket scattered over with deep blue rhinestones.

She is also known to be a fan of Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, having sported his gowns on many a red carpet, and even posed for People magazine’s December issue wearing a sheer dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Topics: Zuhair Murad Jennifer Lopez Egypt Lebanese designer

Latest updates

Trump administration pursues rule that would remove 3.1 mln people from food stamps
0
US policemen fired for suggesting Democratic lawmaker be shot
0
Pakistani intelligence led CIA to bin Laden: Imran Khan
0
China’s police state goes global, leaving refugees in fear
0
British-Iranian aid worker moved back to jail from hospital ward — husband
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.