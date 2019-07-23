You are here

Libya government forces say repel Haftar attack on Tripoli

GNA said they are worried Haftar forces are preparing a new “military escalation.” (File/AFP)
Updated 23 July 2019
AFP
0

  • GNA forces destroyed some of LNA’s military equipment, including tanks
  • Six GNA fighters died in the fighting
TRIPOLI: Forces loyal to Libya’s UN-recognized government said they fought off a “major” attack on the capital Tripoli led by strongman Khalifa Haftar that left casualties on both sides.
On Monday “our forces repelled a major attack by Haftar forces on several fronts in southern Tripoli which they had planned and mobilized for days,” spokesman Mustafa Al-Mejii told AFP.
He said six fighters loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) were killed and several others wounded.
The fighting left 25 dead or wounded on the other side, he said.
GNA forces carried out seven air strikes on positions held by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army in Tripoli suburbs, including Ain Zara some 12 kilometers from downtown Tripoli, the spokesman said.
“Within a few hours our forces succeeded in forcing them to retreat, and seized new positions that had been under the control of Haftar’s forces,” he said.
During the fighting GNA forces also destroyed military hardware, including three tanks, seized others and captured 11 fighters, the spokesman added.
The LNA meanwhile said in a statement on its Facebook page that it had made progress in the combat zone of southern Tripoli, “inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy,” without giving details.
On the weekend the GNA expressed fear that Haftar forces were prepping a new “military escalation” in their months-long push to take Tripoli where the UN-recognized government is based.
Deadly fighting has rocked the capital’s outskirts since the LNA launched an offensive to seize the capital.
The United Nations mission in Libya said in a tweet Saturday that it was working “with all local and foreign actors to avoid military escalation and to ensure protection of civilians.”
Haftar’s campaign to capture Tripoli from pro-GNA forces has left nearly 1,093 people dead, including 106 civilians, and more than 5,750 wounded, according to the UN’s World Health Organization.
The fighting has also forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes.

Topics: Libyan Government of National Accords (GNA) Libyan National Army (LNA) Libya

Iraq exhumes bodies thought to be Kurds killed by Saddam

Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
AFP
0

  • “More than 70 bodies including women and children, ranging from newborns to 10 years old” have so far been exhumed
  • “The evidence collected indicates they were summarily executed in 1988,” said the head of Baghdad’s Medico-Legal Directorate
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Tuesday began exhuming the remains of dozens of victims, including children, likely killed during ex-dictator Saddam Hussein’s campaign against the country’s Kurds, a forensics official told AFP.
The mass grave was uncovered in Tal Al-Sheikhiya, about 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Baghdad, said Zaid Al-Youssef, the head of Baghdad’s Medico-Legal Directorate which is tasked with identifying the remains.
“More than 70 bodies including women and children, ranging from newborns to 10 years old” have so far been exhumed, Youssef said.
Those remains were recovered from the surface layer of the site, he said, but “there could be a second deeper layer” with additional bodies.
“The evidence collected indicates they were summarily executed in 1988,” said Youssef, which coincides with Saddam’s brutal “Anfal” campaign against Iraq’s Kurds.
The operation took place between 1987 and 1988 and saw nearly 180,000 Kurds killed and more than 3,000 villages destroyed.
“The female victims were blindfolded and killed by gunshots to the head, but also have traces on various parts of their bodies of bullets that were fired randomly,” Youssef said.
The grave lies in the southern province of Mutahanna, also home to the notorious Nigrat Salman prison camp.
Many Kurds and political opponents of the previous regime were held there, and survivors shared tales of humiliation, rape and detention of minors as part of Saddam’s 2006 trial.
Iraq has been hit by wave after wave of conflict in recent decades, culminating in the fight against the Daesh group which ended in late 2017.
Those years of conflict left grave sites all across the country where the remains of thousands of victims from Iraq’s diverse ethnic and religious communities have been uncovered.
IS alone left behind an estimated 200 mass graves that could hold up to 12,000 bodies, the United Nations has said.
Authorities are testing remains from the most recent conflict as well as wars dating back three decades in an effort to identify the fates of missing Iraqis.
According to Iraqi authorities, Saddam’s regime forcefully disappeared more than one million people in the 1980s and 1990s, and many of their families are still trying to find out what happened to them.

Topics: Iraq

