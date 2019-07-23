You are here

Iraqi forces clear farmland near Baghdad of Daesh militants

A men drives his scooter in front of damaged buildings in the old city of Mosul in northern Iraq , on July 22, 2019. (AFP)
  • A military helicopter flew over army units in the area as troops on the ground searched for weapon caches and bombs
TARAMIYAH: Iraqi security forces are sweeping villages and farmland north of Baghdad as part of an operation aimed at clearing remaining militants belonging to the Daesh group from around the country’s capital.
A military helicopter flew over army units in the area as troops on the ground searched for weapon caches and bombs in farmland in Taramiyah on Tuesday. The area is about 50 kilometers, or 31 miles, north of Baghdad.
The dragnet is part of the operation dubbed “Will to Victory,” which started two weeks ago along the border with Syria and was extended last week to areas north of Baghdad and in the Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists continue to carry out attacks around the country.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

US may have brought down second Iranian drone last week: US general

Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

US may have brought down second Iranian drone last week: US general

  • The US said on Thursday that a Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz
  • Tensions in the Gulf region are high, with fears that the US and Iran could stumble into war
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: A US Navy ship may have brought down a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, the head of US Central Command said on Tuesday.
The US said on Thursday that a Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.
“We are confident we brought down one drone, we may have brought down a second,” General Kenneth McKenzie told CBS News in an interview.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the warship Boxer may have brought down a second drone last week, though they were still working to confirm it.
“We brought down one for sure. ... There might have been a second,” said the official.
Tensions in the Gulf region are high, with fears that the US and Iran could stumble into war.
The United States has blamed Iran for a series of attacks since mid-May on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery. Tehran rejects the allegations.
Iran in June shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile. Iran says the drone was in its airspace, but Washington says it was in international skies.
President Donald Trump said at the time the United States had come close to launching a military strike on Iran in retaliation for the downing of the US drone.
The increased use of drones by Iran and its allies for surveillance and attacks across the Middle East is raising alarms in Washington. 

Topics: Middle East Iran US Strait of Hormuz drones

