You are here

  • Home
  • Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters
﻿

Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters

In this file photo taken on June 26, 2019, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak gives a press conference at Beit Sokolov in Tel Aviv on June 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
0

Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters

  • Ehud Barak said that “there is no place for protesters to be killed by their country’s security forces.”
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
0

JERUSALEM: A former Israeli prime minister is apologizing for the killing of 13 Arab protesters by Israeli police in 2000.
Ehud Barak, who has made a political comeback ahead of September’s elections, said Tuesday in an Israel Radio interview that “there is no place for protesters to be killed by their country’s security forces.”
Barak was responding to an op-ed written by a parliament member from the left-wing Meretz party who called on him to apologize for the October 2000 killings, which came in the opening weeks of the second Palestinian uprising, when he was serving as prime minister.
Barak’s campaign hinges on uniting liberal parties in a bid to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Topics: Israel Arabs Ehud Barak

Iraqi forces clear farmland near Baghdad of Daesh militants

Updated 23 July 2019
AP
0

Iraqi forces clear farmland near Baghdad of Daesh militants

  • A military helicopter flew over army units in the area as troops on the ground searched for weapon caches and bombs
Updated 23 July 2019
AP
0

TARAMIYAH: Iraqi security forces are sweeping villages and farmland north of Baghdad as part of an operation aimed at clearing remaining militants belonging to the Daesh group from around the country’s capital.
A military helicopter flew over army units in the area as troops on the ground searched for weapon caches and bombs in farmland in Taramiyah on Tuesday. The area is about 50 kilometers, or 31 miles, north of Baghdad.
The dragnet is part of the operation dubbed “Will to Victory,” which started two weeks ago along the border with Syria and was extended last week to areas north of Baghdad and in the Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists continue to carry out attacks around the country.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Latest updates

Former Israeli PM apologizes for killing of Arab protesters
0
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
0
Iraqi forces clear farmland near Baghdad of Daesh militants
0
Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions
0
Iraq exhumes bodies thought to be Kurds killed by Saddam
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.