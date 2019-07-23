You are here

Hussein Al-Sharif, undersecretary at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Hussein Al-Sharif
Updated 24 July 2019
Arab News
0

Hussein Al-Sharif, undersecretary at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Updated 24 July 2019
Arab News
0

Hussein Al-Sharif has been the undersecretary of Hajj affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah since 2014.

He has sponsored Al-Zamzami Al-Sagheer initiative launched by the suppliers of Zamzam water, Unified Office of Zamzama, which will distribute Zamzam water to pilgrims during Hajj.

Al-Sharif holds a doctorate in public law from the University of Newcastle, UK, which he received in 2000.

He became a lecturer at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in 1990 in legal administration. In 2002, he was appointed assistant professor in the faculty of economics and administration and was the undersecretary of the systems department between 2002 and 2003.

Al-Sharif later became the head of the systems department for two consecutive terms until 2007.

While teaching at KAU, he taught administrative law, administrative justice, administrative contracts, principles of law, international private systems and criminal procedures.

He is the founding member of the National Society for Human Rights, and was the general supervisor of their branch in Makkah. He participated in the Second Regional Conference on National Human Rights Institutions in the Arab World  in 2006.

Al-Sharif is also an accredited arbitrator, and participated in the regional conference of the International Criminal Court in Bahrain in 2004 and the regional session for monitoring trials and fair trial standards in the country in 2005.

Muslim World League chief honored for strengthening ties between Islamic world, Russia

Updated 24 July 2019
SPA
0

Muslim World League chief honored for strengthening ties between Islamic world, Russia

Updated 24 July 2019
SPA
0

 

MOSCOW: The Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences has awarded the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, an honorary doctorate in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the relationship between the Islamic world and Russia.

Prof. Vitaly Naumkin, the director of the institute, who represents one of the most well-known academic institutions in the world over the past 200 years, talked about Al-Issa’s career, noting that he has contributed to the promotion of cultural rapprochement among nations through his visits to countries and his connections with different cultures and religions.

Naumkin said that the principles of moderation adopted by the MWL and its secretary-general contributed to the establishment of security in the world, noting that these principles addressed extremism and violence.

The honorary doctorate was given to Al-Issa for his services in the development of Islamic jurisprudence and improving official and popular relations between Russia and the Islamic world, he said.

The MWL secretary-general said that he was proud to receive the honorary doctorate from an institute that is well-known for its dedication and neutrality.

He also praised the Russian Federation’s care for Arab and Islamic culture and its keenness to communicate with the Muslim world, learn its language and understand its culture.

Al-Issa considered the award to be motivation to work on promoting cultural communication and exchange between the Islamic world and Russia.

He said that the institute has contributed to changing the stereotype of Orientalism in the Muslim world and has encouraged cultural communication between nations and peoples.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Russian presidency, the Duma and the Senate, as well as high-ranking diplomats, senior academics of Orientalism, religious leaders and a group of researchers and students.

