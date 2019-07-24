You are here

No Iranian drone has been downed: Iran defense minister

A newly made drone is unveiled in Tehran on September 23, 2014. (Iranian Defense Ministry/AFP)
Reuters
  • The US said last Thursday that a navy ship had ‘destroyed’ an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel
Reuters
GENEVA: No Iranian drone has been brought down, the ISNA news agency quoted Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday as saying, after the US military said it taken action against two Iranian drones in the past week.
The United States said last Thursday that a Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.
On Tuesday the US military said one of its ships had taken defensive action against a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go into the water.
“We showed the body of the (US) drone that we brought down,” Hatami said, according to ISNA. “If anyone claims they brought down our drone, show it. No drone from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been brought down.”

Israel fires missiles into south Syria

AFP
  • Six civilians died of Israeli strikes in Damascus and in the central province of Homs end of June
  • Israel said they have the right to target areas which they believe might pose a threat to them
AFP
BEIRUT: An Israeli missile attack targeted Syrian military positions held by the government and its allies early on Wednesday, Syria’s state news agency said.
The missiles were fired into the south of the country close to the Golan Heights, an area occupied and annexed by Israel.
“The Israeli enemy launched an aggression after midnight against the Tall Al-Hara area,” the SANA news agency said Wednesday, adding that there were reports of damage to property.
The attacks were earlier described as “probably Israeli” by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who said they targeted Tall Al-Hara in Daraa province, south of Damascus, and two areas in the neighboring province of Quneitrathe.
“The regime’s anti-aircraft defense has been activated to counter the attack,” director of the Observatory Rami Abdel Rahmane said.
“Some missiles have been shot down, others have hit their target.”
The Observatory reported “loss of life” without giving further details.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to President Bashar Assad and the regime’s allies Iran and Hezbollah.
The Syrian conflict has killed more than 370,000 people and drawn in world powers since it started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Israeli strikes have previously targeted Tall Al-Hara where Hezbollah has installed a radar system and the Syrian regime has erected anti-aircraft batteries, according to the Observatory.
At the end of June, six civilians and nine pro-government fighters were killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus and in the central province of Homs, it added.
Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch-foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad’s regime.
The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continue to target positions held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah out of self-defense.
The strikes came after Hezbollah’s leader said earlier this month that the group’s rockets could reach key Israeli sites along the Mediterranean coast, including Tel Aviv.
Hassan Nasrallah also said that Iran was “able to bombard Israel with ferocity and force” but “will not start a war.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu countered that his country would deliver a “crushing military blow” on the both Hezbollah and Lebanon if it were to attack.

