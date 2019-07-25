You are here

  • Home
  • UAE convicts Filipino to 10 years for joining Daesh
﻿

UAE convicts Filipino to 10 years for joining Daesh

The UAE passed a law last year to combat terrorism financing and in 2014 passed an anti-terrorism law. (File/Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

UAE convicts Filipino to 10 years for joining Daesh

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A man from the Philippines has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the United Arab Emirates for being a member of Daesh and promoting the group's ideology on social media, State news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The defendant was identified as a 35-year-old Asian man, Hassan D.A.A, who was fined $544,54 by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal and will be deported after serving his sentence.

UAE media said the man was a Filipino domestic worker. 

The court confiscated his personal computers, mobile phones and cameras, and closed his social media sites that published information, articles, videos, photos and films that promoted Daesh, defended its ideologies and terrorist practices and urged people to financially support it.

The UAE passed a law last year to combat terrorism financing and in 2014 passed an anti-terrorism law.

Topics: UAE Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi forces clear Taramiyah farmland of Daesh militants

Tunisia’s president, 92, dies in hospital

Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Tunisia’s president, 92, dies in hospital

  • The speaker of parliament will serve as a president temporarily
  • The presidential office will announce the details about burial ceremony later
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
AP AFP
0

TUNIS: Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, a major player in the North African country’s transition to democracy after a 2011 revolution, has died, the presidency said on Thursday.
Essebsi was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday.
A leading figure in the country’s fortunes since 2011, Essebsi was hospitalized late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis.
“On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis.. The burial ceremony will be announced later,” the presidency said in statement.
According to the constitution, the speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president.
Essebsi has been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which was followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.
Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17. They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians have been able to vote freely following the 2011 revolution. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

Topics: Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisia toils to find final resting place for drowned migrants
0
Middle-East
Libyan warplane makes emergency landing on road in southern Tunisia

Latest updates

UAE convicts Filipino to 10 years for joining Daesh
0
BelSodfa: Finding a new Middle Eastern sound
0
Families of Daesh fighters to sue Australia over repatriation
0
US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions
0
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.