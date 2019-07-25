You are here

Israel to start exporting natural gas to Egypt in November — minister

An Israeli gas platform, controlled by a U.S.-Israeli energy group, is seen in the Mediterranean sea. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The deal signed early last year will bring natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan into the Egyptian gas grid
Reuters
CAIRO: Israel will begin exporting natural gas to Egypt in November, with volumes eventually set to reach seven billion cubic feet per year, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told reporters in Cairo on Thursday.
The supplies will mark the start of a $15 billion export agreement between Israel’s Delek Drilling and US-based partner Noble Energy with an Egyptian counterpart in what Israeli officials called the most significant deal to emerge since the neighbors made peace in 1979.
The deal signed early last year will bring natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan into the Egyptian gas grid.
Testing of the gas pipeline from Israel to Egypt has been completed, Steinitz told reporters on the sidelines of a regional gas forum in Cairo.
Egypt hopes to leverage its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure to become a key international trading and distribution center for gas.
Steinitz said in January Israeli exports to Egypt were expected to reach 7 billion cubic meters a year over 10 years, and about half the exports were expected to be used for Egypt’s domestic market and half to be liquefied for re-export.
Separately, a plan to develop the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus will be finalized within the next few weeks, Cypriot energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis told reporters in Cairo.
This plan will include extending a gas pipeline to Egypt, he added.
Cyprus expects initial natural gas production from the Aphrodite field will begin between 2024 and 2025.
Cyprus’ Aphrodite was first discovered in 2011, but production has been delayed since, as stakeholders Noble Energy, Israel’s Delek Drilling and Royal Dutch Shell renegotiate a production-sharing agreement with the government.
There have been a flurry of successful exploration efforts in recent years that identified natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, where gas output has begun to soar.
Eastern Mediterranean countries including Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and Italy have formed a partnership to deliver more natural gas to Europe and transform the region into a major energy hub.

De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop

Reuters
De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop

  • De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver cited a range of factors in an interview
  • Trade tensions between the US and China contributed to a 27% first-half fall in diamond earnings
Reuters
LONDON: Anglo American’s diamond subsidiary De Beers is scaling back production after trade tensions between the US and China contributed to a 27% first-half fall in diamond earnings, its CEO said.
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver cited a range of factors in an interview, including trade tensions, the US government shut-down that ended in January and Hong Kong anti-government protests, which he said had left the diamond market in a state “not dissimilar from 2014-15.”
The diamond market was weak in 2014-15 in the run-up to a deep commodity price fall linked to declining Chinese demand for raw materials.
“A nasty cocktail is affecting the mid-stream, with too much polished (diamonds), financial pressure from the banks and a slow down in demand for jewelry,” he said.
But demand was still expected to grow in the US market, the world’s biggest, meaning stock levels should become more balanced in the second half of the year, Cleaver said.
De Beers is working with its customers and limiting supply, the company said. In the first half it reduced rough diamond production 11% year-on-year.
While the diamond division fell, Anglo American on Thursday reported a 19% increase in overall first-half underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), largely because of high iron ore prices.
The group cites future diamond demand as one of the principle risks it faces.
De Beers has been fighting competition from laboratory-grown diamonds by producing its own synthetic diamonds from its Element Six subsidiary at a lower cost than peers.
The impact had been to reduce overall wholesale prices for laboratory-grown diamonds by around 60%.
Cleaver said De Beers was still working to eliminate what he said was customer confusion concerning the difference between mined diamonds and those produced in laboratories.
De Beers is banking on a long-term future for natural diamonds and is investing $468 million in a new vessel to mine diamonds off the coast of Namibia.
Cleaver said the project was on track to add an estimated 500,000 carats per year from 2022.

