You are here

  • Home
  • Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea
﻿

Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea

An Iranian cargo ship sent an alarm signal about an accident near a Caspian Sea port on Friday, Azerbaijan State Maritime Agency reported. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea

  • Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel were sent to the site of the accident
  • Nine people were rescued from the Iranian cargo vessel
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

BAKU: Azerbaijan rescued all nine crew members of an Iranian cargo vessel on Friday before it sunk in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's state maritime agency said on Friday.
It was unclear what cargo the ship, the SHABAHANG, was carrying.
The maritime agency said the vessel had sent a distress signal on Friday afternoon after getting into trouble near the Azeri port of Lenkoran.
Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel had then rushed to the area and rescued the ship's crew, it said.
It gave no details about why the ship had run into trouble or where the vessel was heading.

 

Topics: Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Iran

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iran frees nine Indian crew from seized tanker: India govt
0
Middle-East
Pompeo says he’d go to Iran if needed as he asks US allies to join maritime force

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

  • The six-month rule states that employers must provide a permanent job and provide benefits
  • Duterte has not elaborated on why he decided to veto the bill
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a measure that would have ended companies’ practice of hiring workers on short-term contracts, his spokesman said on Friday, reneging on a campaign promise that helped put him in office.
Philippine law lets employers hire workers to meet demand at peak times by using contracts that run five months, to avoid a six-month rule that requires employers to give them permanent job status and provide health and other benefits.
“Security Tenure Bill vetoed by the president,” the spokesman, Salvador Panelo, told reporters via a messaging app, but did not elaborate on why Duterte threw out the bill, which he had called urgent in September.
Without the veto, the bill would have become law on Saturday. To override Dueterte’s veto requires a two-thirds vote of the members of each house of Congress.
Labour groups said Duterte risked losing his political capital for turning away from the workers.
“It really hurts us because this is the president’s campaign promise,” Alan Tanjusay, a spokesman of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, the country’s biggest such grouping, told news channel ANC.
“’He said, “I need a law to address contractualization,” and now that there is a law, he vetoed the bill’,” Tanjusay added.
Both house of Congress had overwhelmingly approved the measure, despite warnings by employers’ groups and business chambers that it could do the Philippine economy more harm than good in the long term.
Not only will it raise business costs, limiting the number of people they can hired, but they said the bill would drive away investors at a time when the Philippines seeks to attract foreign capital to boost economic growth and create jobs.
Foreign direct investment of $9.8 billion into the Philippines last year is dwarfed by rivals such as Thailand and Indonesia, and the government is eager to boost the figure by slashing red tape and overhauling infrastructure.
“The passage of the bill could have a negative impact to the Philippine economy and to the workers whom the bill aims to protect,” more than a dozen business groups, including foreign business chambers, said in a joint statement this month.
“The bill impinges on management prerogatives anchored on the constitution, and it excludes contract workers hired by government agencies,” they added.

Topics: Philippines Duterte

Related

0
Business & Economy
Philippines’ Jollibee buying Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in overseas expansion
0
World
Indonesian couple identified as Philippine church suicide bombers

Latest updates

WhatsApp to launch digital payments service in India
0
Libya’s coast guard recovers dozens of bodies of migrants
0
Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea
0
Landslide kills 15 in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, authorities say
0
Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.