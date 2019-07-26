You are here

﻿

Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsin Hilal, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia’s Economic Cities Authority

Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsin Hilal
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsin Hilal, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia’s Economic Cities Authority

  • Hilal began his career at the Saudi Embassy in Washington
  • He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management information systems
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsin Hilal has been the secretary-general of Saudi Arabia’s Economic Cities Authority (ECA) since 2010.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management information systems from George Washington University in the US.

Hilal began his career at the Saudi Embassy in Washington as a global information analyst, going on to join the Fakieh Group as a business development manager and member of its natural resources committee.

In 2000, he became part of Unilever Arabia’s customer marketing team responsible for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and was later promoted to general manager of operations and customer marketing.

He then moved on to work for governmental entities, and in 2008 joined the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority as its vice president for operations, where he helped to establish smart service centers in economic cities.

The ECA and Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO) are to investigate the possibility of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) hosting a center with an extensive hyperloop testing track, a research and development complex, and a hyperloop manufacturing facility.

An ECA delegation headed by Hilal visited VHO’s innovation complex in Los Angeles where the agreement was announced.

“ECA is constantly seeking strategic partnerships and initiatives to allow our economic cities to contribute to the achievement of the ambitious objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Hilal.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Hani bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Mominah, Saudi ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Fahd bin Mushayt, chairman of the General Authority of the Diplomatic Quarter

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Updated 26 July 2019
Arab News
0

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

  • Arab Coalition spokesman said all Houthi attempts to harm civilians will be thwarted
  • Houthis launched two other drones earlier in the week to Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Jazan in the north of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
“All the militia’s attempts to harm civilians will end in failure,” Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The coalition intercepted another Houthi drone, targeting Khamis Mushait in the south of the country, on Thursday.
Both drones were targeting civilian areas.
“Continued Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian areas, which are protected by international humanitarian law, are a war crime,” Al-Turki asserted on Thursday, adding that the coalition will continue to fight “these aggressions.”
Another Houthi drone heading towards the Aseer region was intercepted by the Arab Coalition on Tuesday.

On Friday, an Arab Coalition source “ridiculed” claims made by the Houthis that they had downed a coalition drone.

The source said the Iran-backed armed group has been suffering defeats including human and material losses on a daily basis. 

Such losses have pushed the Houthis “to resort to fabricating lies and claiming false victories through their media,” the source added.

The source “ridiculed” the militia's claims of downing the drone and described them as another addition to their record of lies and fabrications, which the group uses to boost the morale of its fighters.

The militia is using old pictures to bolster fabrications about downing a drone, the source added. 

 

Topics: Houthi Houthis Arab Coalition

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia, denies airport targeting claims
0
Middle-East
Arab Coalition intercepts, shoots down Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Asir

Latest updates

SoftBank’s second fund launches with pledges of $108bn
0
Drone seized in Pakistan suspected to be Iranian
0
Amid S-400 crisis, France deploys missile defense battery to Turkey
0
Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelona
0
Manuel wins 2nd straight world title in women’s 100 free
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.