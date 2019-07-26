Saudi Arabia’s government invites investors to open more cinema theaters 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Audiovisual Media has invited investors who are interested in opening or operating cinema theaters in small cities to communicate with the authority.
A statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency said the invitation is aimed at easing procedures for investors and provide them with the necessary permits for operation.
The move comes after the Kingdom’s cinemas ranked third place across the Middle East for its record ticket sales during the second quarter of 2019.
So far, seven theaters have been established in three main cities in the Kingdom. Around 27 more theaters are expected to open in seven cities by the end of 2019 to meet the increasing demand, SPA added.
