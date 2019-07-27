You are here

﻿

Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season

The SRCA has allocated more than 36 permanent relief centers for pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 27 July 2019
SPA
Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season

Updated 27 July 2019
SPA
MAKKAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has stepped up preparations for this year’s Hajj season with a comprehensive operational plan to provide high-quality emergency services to pilgrims.

The SRCA has allocated more than 36 permanent relief centers, 89 temporary centers, over 2,700 highly trained employees and about 370 ambulances equipped with the latest technology. 

These emergency medical services are located in centers in Makkah, the Grand Holy Mosque, Madinah, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The SRCA in Madinah is also implementing its field operational program to provide emergency and medical services for pilgrims and visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque and other locations frequented during Hajj season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2019

0
Multilingual 911 helpline to provide vital services during Hajj

With pilgrims making their way to Makkah, many will benefit from the 24-hour health services. (Supplied)
Updated 27 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
Multilingual 911 helpline to provide vital services during Hajj

  • The service is quick, efficient and extremely useful for anyone with an emergency at this particularly busy time of year
Updated 27 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: During the Hajj season, if you have an emergency and do not know who to call, just pick up the phone and dial 911. Whatever your emergency may be, whether you are lost and in need of directions, require help on the road, have a medical emergency, find an animal on the street or even if you have lost items, a team of competent young Saudis are prepared to help.

Speaking various languages, including English, French, German, Indonesian and Urdu, the team is fully prepared to facilitate the needs of those living in the Kingdom.
As the Hajj season is about to begin, with pilgrims making their way to Makkah for the sacred rituals and visits to the holy sites, many will benefit from this service when in need, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Text messages have been sent out to mobile phones with the words: “Dear pilgrims, your service is an honor and your security is our duty. Policemen are ready to fulfill your urgent needs on 911.”
The National Center for Security Operations at the Saudi Interior Ministry launched its 911 call center just 5 years ago in Makkah, and there are now three other centers in Riyadh, Shargiyah and Madinah.
The centers are active on Twitter, updating information on the latest dust storms, highway closings due to car crashes and animal sightings on freeways.
The service is quick, efficient and extremely useful for anyone with an emergency at this particularly busy time of year.

 


 

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 saudi health and care

