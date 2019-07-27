Saudi Islamic affairs minister to launch awareness campaign for Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh will launch a Hajj awareness campaign on Sunday called “Hajj is a call and a straight approach,” which will continue until the end of the season.

The campaign aims to consolidate the purposes of Hajj among pilgrims and warn against using it as an opportunity to raise any doctrinal or political slogans, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It will also promote cooperation with security forces to achieve the safety of pilgrims, and highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the service of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims, visitors and Umrah performers.