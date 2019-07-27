You are here

﻿

Saudi Islamic affairs minister to launch awareness campaign for Hajj pilgrims

Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh will be launching an Hajj awareness campaign for pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Islamic affairs minister to launch awareness campaign for Hajj pilgrims

Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh will launch a Hajj awareness campaign on Sunday called “Hajj is a call and a straight approach,” which will continue until the end of the season.

The campaign aims to consolidate the purposes of Hajj among pilgrims and warn against using it as an opportunity to raise any doctrinal or political slogans, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It will also promote cooperation with security forces to achieve the safety of pilgrims, and highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the service of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims, visitors and Umrah performers. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah recruits 23,000 workers to serve pilgrims during Hajj

Saudi cinema in spotlight at global film festival

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi cinema in spotlight at global film festival

  • Al-Mansour previously took part in the Venice Horizons Award in 2012 with the film “Oujda,” where she won three prizes. 
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

The Venice International Film Festival announced on Thursday that Saudi film “The Perfect Candidate” will compete with 14 international films for the Golden Lion prize, one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

“The Perfect Candidate,” directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, is the first Saudi film to feature in the competition. 

Al-Mansour will be competing with international directors such as Canada’s Atom Egoyan, Sweden’s Roy Andersson and Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The film’s story focuses on a young Saudi female who runs in her local municipal elections.

Al-Mansour previously took part in the Venice Horizons Award in 2012 with the film “Oujda,” where she won three prizes. 

The festival is due to take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 9. SPA Riyadh

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cinema Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s government invites investors to open more cinema theaters 
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour: Arab women are ‘sassy’ and strong, not victims

Latest updates

Saudi cinema in spotlight at global film festival
0
Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season
0
Where We Are Going Today: The Hot Spot, a spice fan’s dream in Jeddah
0
Justice Ministry launches system to issue electronic PoA through Saudi missions abroad
0
SoftBank’s second fund launches with pledges of $108bn
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.