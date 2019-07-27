You are here

Thousands defy police ban, march in Hong Kong district

Crowds of Hong Kong protesters defied a police ban and began gathering in a town close to the Chinese border. (AFP)
HONG KONG: Thousands of protesters began marching Saturday in a Hong Kong district despite police warnings that their presence would spark confrontations with local residents.
Demonstrators wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, the area where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday.
Police refused to grant permission for Saturday’s procession, citing a high-security risk. But protesters still moved forward in a show of defiance against the unknown assailants who beat dozens of people while wearing white in opposition to the pro-democracy movement’s trademark black.
The streets of Yuen Long became a sea of umbrellas as the march kicked off in the afternoon. A symbol going back to the Occupy Central protests that shook Hong Kong in 2014, umbrellas have become tools to help protesters conceal their identities from police cameras as well as shields against tear gas and pepper spray.
A few hours before the march began, a man was arrested in Yuen Long for hurting another with a knife, Hong Kong police said. The man is suspected of common assault.
Massive demonstrations began in Hong Kong last month against an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to face trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised. The bill was eventually suspended, but protesters’ demands have grown to include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature and an investigation into alleged police brutality in the Chinese territory.

Helicopters rescue passengers on stranded Indian train

NEW DELHI: Indian navy helicopters and emergency service boats came to the rescue of about 700 people stuck on a train caught in floods near Mumbai on Saturday.
The Mahalaxmi Express left Mumbai late Friday for Kolhapur but got only 60 kilometers (37 miles) before it became stranded as torrential rain flooded the tracks.
Authorities called in the Indian navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to use helicopters and boats. An NDRF spokesman said 500 people had been rescued in about two hours.
The disaster response service also set up a camp near the stranded train.
An Indian Railways spokesperson told the Press Trest of India news agency that a “special relief train” would be laid on to take the passengers to their destinations.
Heavy monsoon rains battered Mumbai forcing the cancelation of 11 flights from the financial capital’s international airport on Saturday while nine incoming flights were diverted to other airports.
More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.

