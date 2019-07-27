You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes
﻿

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes

Palestinian demonstrators wave their national flag as they drive toward the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City on July 22, 2019. (AFP/Mohammed Abed)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes

  • The ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died “as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces’ fire” on Friday
  • The Israeli army said troops resorted to live fire against violent protesters after first using “riot dispersal means”
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire during clashes on the Gaza border, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Saturday.
The ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died “as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces’ fire” on Friday.
He had been hit in the stomach during demonstrations along the border fence east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
The Israeli army said troops resorted to live fire against violent protesters after first using “riot dispersal means.”
“Approximately 5,500 rioters and demonstrators gathered at the Gaza Strip security fence,” a spokeswoman told AFP, saying that some threw explosive devices and grenades and tried to approach the fence.
“Troops responded with riot dispersal means and (live) fire in accordance with standard operating procedures.”
She was unable to confirm if any Palestinians were hit but said no soldiers were injured.
Since March 2018, Palestinians in Gaza have been holding often violent demonstrations along the heavily guarded Israeli border.
Israeli forces often fire on the demonstrators, saying they are seeking to prevent the border being infiltrated.
At least 296 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli fire since then, the majority during the border demonstrations.
Seven Israelis have been killed.
The protests have declined in intensity in recent months and Qura’s was the first death in weeks.
Another 38 Palestinians were hit and wounded with live ammunition on Friday, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian president says to stop agreements with Israel
Analysis 0
Middle-East
Palestinians ‘suspend’ agreements in response to Israeli violations

Bahrain executes three men convicted on terrorism charges

Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

Bahrain executes three men convicted on terrorism charges

  • The first case concerned "terrorism" and killing a police officer, and the second related to the killing of a mosque imam
  • The Attorney General requested the execution of these sentences as required by law
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

MANAMA: The Attorney-General of the Criminal Crimes Commission in Bahrain, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi announced that three convicts were sentenced to death on Saturday in two separate cases according to Bahraini state-news agency, BNA.

The first case concerned "terrorism" and killing a police officer, and the second related to the killing of a mosque imam.

The Attorney General requested the execution of these sentences as required by law.

Topics: Bahrain Manama

Related

0
Middle-East
Bahrain calls Qatar biggest threat to GCC after ‘lies-filled’ Jazeera documentary
0
Middle-East
Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years

Latest updates

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes
0
2 dead, 8 swimming athletes hurt in SKorea balcony collapse
0
A whole new world for theater-goers as ‘Aladdin’ debuts in Singapore
0
Young asylum seekers in US easy prey for gangs
0
Huda Kattan shines bright on Instagram Rich List 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.