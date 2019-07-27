Irish PM says hard Brexit would raise issue of Irish unification

You are here

﻿

Irish Prime Minister warned that a so-called hard Brexit could undermine Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom. (Reuters)
Reuters
Reuters
GLENTIES, Ireland: The question of the unification of Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland will inevitably arise if Britain leaves the European Union without a divorce deal on Oct. 31, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

He also warned that a so-called hard Brexit could undermine Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom. His comments on Friday prompted a sharp rebuke from Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, whose member of parliament Ian Paisley said the Irish government’s language was “unhelpful and unnecessarily aggressive.”

Asked at a politics forum if the Irish government intended to begin to publicly plan for a united Ireland, Varadkar said it did not at present as it would be seen as provocative by pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland.

“But in the event of a hard Brexit, those questions do arise,” he said. “If Britain takes Northern Ireland out of the European Union against the wishes of the majority of people in Northern Ireland – takes away their European citizenship and undermines the Good Friday Agreement — in doing so, those questions will arise, whether we like it or not,” Varadkar said at the MacGill Summer School conference in the northwest of Ireland.

“We are going to have to be ready for that.” In the 2016 referendum, 56 percent in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU. Over 3,600 people died in three decades of violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and the British security forces and pro-British “unionists.”

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the violence, foresees the holding of referendums on both sides of the border on uniting the island if London and Dublin see public support for that. The British government says it does not believe there is sufficient support now.

Varadkar also suggested voters in Scotland, where 62 percent voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, might make a new push for independence. “Ironically one of the things that could really undermine the union — the United Kingdom union — is a hard Brexit, both for Northern Ireland and for Scotland. But that is a problem that they are going to have to face,” Varadkar said.

Thousands defy police ban, march in Hong Kong district

Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
AP
0

AP
HONG KONG: Thousands of protesters began marching Saturday in a Hong Kong district despite police warnings that their presence would spark confrontations with local residents.
Demonstrators wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, the area where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday.
Police refused to grant permission for Saturday’s procession, citing a high-security risk. But protesters still moved forward in a show of defiance against the unknown assailants who beat dozens of people while wearing white in opposition to the pro-democracy movement’s trademark black.
The streets of Yuen Long became a sea of umbrellas as the march kicked off in the afternoon. A symbol going back to the Occupy Central protests that shook Hong Kong in 2014, umbrellas have become tools to help protesters conceal their identities from police cameras as well as shields against tear gas and pepper spray.
A few hours before the march began, a man was arrested in Yuen Long for hurting another with a knife, Hong Kong police said. The man is suspected of common assault.
Massive demonstrations began in Hong Kong last month against an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to face trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised. The bill was eventually suspended, but protesters’ demands have grown to include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature and an investigation into alleged police brutality in the Chinese territory.

