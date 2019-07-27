You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions
﻿

Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions

Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah (L) shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on July 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions

  • Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two countries
  • Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, state television reported, without giving details of the talks
Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Oman’s minister responsible for foreign affairs held talks with Iran's foreign minister on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, as tensions mount in the Gulf between Tehran and Washington.
Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic relations after the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Washington and Tehran are in a protracted stand-off over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, and tensions have flared after Iran downed a US drone over the Gulf and the United States said it brought down at least one Iranian drone, which Tehran denied.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, state television reported, without giving details of the talks.
"The visit was conducted in the framework of bilateral relations and continuous consultations of the two countries with the aim of exchanging views on recent regional developments, bilateral relations, ...and international issues," state television reported.  

Topics: Oman Gulf Iran United States

Related

0
Middle-East
Senior Omani official to visit Iran on Saturday
0
Middle-East
Oman urges Iran to let seized tanker depart

Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

  • 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters
  • Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in
Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM, July 27 (Reuters) - The head of a Sudanese investigative committee said on Saturday that 87 people were killed and 168 wounded on June 3 when a sit-in protest was violently broken up by security forces.

Fath al-Rahman Saeed, the head of the committee, told a news conference that 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters and 48 of the wounded were hit by bullets.

Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in, he said, adding that an order was also issued to whip protesters.

Opposition medics have said 127 people were killed and 400 wounded in the dispersal, while the Health Ministry had put the death toll at 61.
The sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in the capital Khartoum was a focal point for protests that led to the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Badri on April 11.

"Some outlaws exploited this gathering and formed another gathering in what is known as the Columbia area, where negative and illegal practices took place," Saeed said.

"It became a security threat, forcing the authorities to make necessary arrangements to clear the area," he said.

Topics: Sudan protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan protest leaders, rebels end rift over power deal

Latest updates

88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June
0
Brexit is a ‘massive economic opportunity’: PM Johnson
0
Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria
0
Much of southern Yemen flooded by heavy rainfall; 6 dead
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.