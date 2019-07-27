Syrian refugees in Turkey ‘detained’ and ‘forced’ to return to conflict zones

You are here

More than 400,000 people have already died because of the war in Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
  • According to the report, Syrians are being coerced into signing forms saying they want to return to Syria
  • Over 3.6 million Syrian refugees are in Turkey – half a million of them in Istanbul
Arab News
DUBAI: Syrians are being “detained” and “coerced” to go back to their war-torn country by Turkish authorities, according to a report published by Human Rights Watch on Saturday.

“Turkey claims it helps Syrians voluntarily return to their country, but threatening to lock them up until they agree to return, forcing them to sign forms, and dumping them in a war zone is neither voluntary nor legal,” Gerry Simpson, associate Emergencies director at Human Rights Watch, said.

According to the report, Syrians are being coerced into signing forms saying they want to return to Syria, and then detained before they are sent back to conflict zones including Idlib and Aleppo, where more than 400,000 people already died in the armed conflict.

Although the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu denied such claims, several Syrians testified to have experienced maltreatment from Turkish authorities, drawing criticisms from rights groups.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called on states not to “forcibly return Syrian nationals and former habitual residents of Syria,” and argues that asylum seekers “need international refugee protection.”

Over 3.6 million Syrian refugees are in Turkey – half a million of them in Istanbul. Recently, Turkey has intensified its crackdown on “unregistered” refugees, increasing police spot-checks of Syrians’ registration documents.

“Turkey should protect the basic rights of all Syrians, regardless of registration status, and register those denied registration since late 2017,” HRW’s report said, citing an international law that prohibits the return of anyone to “a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture, or other ill-treatment, or a threat to life.”

Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

  • 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters
  • Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in
Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
KHARTOUM, July 27 (Reuters) - The head of a Sudanese investigative committee said on Saturday that 87 people were killed and 168 wounded on June 3 when a sit-in protest was violently broken up by security forces.

Fath al-Rahman Saeed, the head of the committee, told a news conference that 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters and 48 of the wounded were hit by bullets.

Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in, he said, adding that an order was also issued to whip protesters.

Opposition medics have said 127 people were killed and 400 wounded in the dispersal, while the Health Ministry had put the death toll at 61.
The sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in the capital Khartoum was a focal point for protests that led to the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Badri on April 11.

"Some outlaws exploited this gathering and formed another gathering in what is known as the Columbia area, where negative and illegal practices took place," Saeed said.

"It became a security threat, forcing the authorities to make necessary arrangements to clear the area," he said.

