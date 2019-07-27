You are here

  • Home
  • First Russian pilgrims arrive in Kingdom
﻿

First Russian pilgrims arrive in Kingdom

1 / 4
Al-Batha Border Port between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has received the first group of pilgrims coming from Russia to perform Hajj rituals. (SPA)
2 / 4
Al-Batha Border Port between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has received the first group of pilgrims coming from Russia to perform Hajj rituals. (SPA)
3 / 4
Al-Batha Border Port between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has received the first group of pilgrims coming from Russia to perform Hajj rituals. (SPA)
4 / 4
Al-Batha Border Port between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has received the first group of pilgrims coming from Russia to perform Hajj rituals. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

First Russian pilgrims arrive in Kingdom

  • So far, the number of pilgrims who have arrived in Madinah since the start of the current Hajj season has reached 555,338 according to statistics issued by the city’s Hajj Committee
  • 393,719 pilgrims subsequently left Madinah for Makkah
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Al-Batha Border Port between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has received the first group of pilgrims coming from Russia to perform Hajj rituals, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. 
Upon arrival, they were received by the head of the port, a number of its senior staff and representatives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
So far, the number of pilgrims who have arrived in Madinah since the start of the current Hajj season has reached 555,338 according to statistics issued by the city’s Hajj Committee.
The data showed that 393,719 pilgrims subsequently left Madinah for Makkah.
On Sunday, the minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, will launch a Hajj awareness campaign, aiming to consolidate the purposes of Hajj among pilgrims and warn against using it as an opportunity to raise doctrinal or political slogans.
It will also promote cooperation with security forces to maintain the safety of pilgrims, and highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the service of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims, visitors and Umrah performers.
The Ministry of Health also started the implementation of its annual program “Hajj Health Adviser,” in line with the ministry’s aim to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, citizens and residents. The program seeks to provide them with medical advice and guidance through the 937 Service Center and the ministry’s Twitter account @saudimoh.
Last year more than 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Topics: Russia Saudi Arabia Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season

88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

  • The Iranian pilgrims are receiving services in Madinah in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
  • The pilgrims experienced a high level of service provided by Saudi authorities at the airports in Madinah and Jeddah
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Around 88,000 Iranian pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj, the head of the office for Iranian pilgrims’ affairs Nasser Jaber Hweizawi said.
The pilgrims experienced a high level of service provided by Saudi authorities at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Hweizawi added after he held talks with the governor of Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman.
The Iranian pilgrims are receiving services in Madinah in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
Hweizawi also said that the rapid development taking place in Madinah will have a positive impact in the near future and will help increase the capacity of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims that are received by Saudi Arabia in the coming years.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the chief of the presidency of the two holy mosques, called on pilgrims to avoid politicising the Hajj and to cooperate with police officers and other officials working to keep all pilgrims safe.

Topics: Iran Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Multilingual 911 helpline to provide vital services during Hajj
0
Middle-East
Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions

Latest updates

First Russian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June
0
Brexit is a ‘massive economic opportunity’: PM Johnson
0
Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.